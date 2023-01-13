ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rooming-In Program Aids Infants With Critical Congenital Heart Disease

TUESDAY, Jan. 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nurses perceive that a novel rooming-in program for caregivers of infants with critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) may improve outcomes, according to a study published in the January issue of the American Journal of Critical Care. Jenna Shackleford, Ph.D., R.N., from Kennesaw State...
