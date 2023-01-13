King State’s second annual Lagerfest returns to St. Pete in March
Happening on Thursday, March 9—smack dab in the middle of 2023’s Tampa Bay Beer Week—King State once again hosts its annual, lager-centric party.
This year, King State's newly-opened St. Pete brewery The Brutalist, located at 1776 11th Ave. N, will host Lagerfest 2023 featuring over 35 different breweries from around the county, all pouring unlimited sips of their crispiest lagers.
There will also be a King State coffee bar on site if you need a little help sobering up.
Tickets are on sale now at king-state.com, with general admission going for $50 each and VIP running for $75. Both ticket tiers will get you access to the event’s 35+ vendors and all of the lager you can sample, but VIP ticket holders can enter the event early, are fed by the King State kitchen, and will leave with an exclusive four-pack of Lagerfest beer.
All ticket holders will leave with a commemorative beer glass as well.
Keep up with @kslagerfest on Instagram as Lagerfest’s participating breweries will be announced as the event nears closer.
A few prominent breweries that we hope return to Lagerfest 2023 include Magnanimous Brewing, Angry Chair, Miami’s Tripping Animals Brewing Co., NY-based Thin Man Brewery, Ology Brewing and Zydeco Brew Werks.
For more Tampa Bay Beer Week events, head to tampabaybeerweek.com.
