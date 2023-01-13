ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

King State’s second annual Lagerfest returns to St. Pete in March

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDeLl_0kE2If9T00
Happening on Thursday, March 9—smack dab in the middle of 2023’s Tampa Bay Beer Week—King State once again hosts its annual, lager-centric party.

This year, King State's newly-opened St. Pete brewery The Brutalist, located at 1776 11th Ave. N, will host Lagerfest 2023 featuring over 35 different breweries from around the county, all pouring unlimited sips of their crispiest lagers.


There will also be a King State coffee bar on site if you need a little help sobering up.

Tickets are on sale now at king-state.com, with general admission going for $50 each and VIP running for $75. Both ticket tiers will get you access to the event’s 35+ vendors and all of the lager you can sample, but VIP ticket holders can enter the event early, are fed by the King State kitchen, and will leave with an exclusive four-pack of Lagerfest beer.

All ticket holders will leave with a commemorative beer glass as well.

Keep up with @kslagerfest on Instagram as Lagerfest’s participating breweries will be announced as the event nears closer.


A few prominent breweries that we hope return to Lagerfest 2023 include Magnanimous Brewing, Angry Chair, Miami’s Tripping Animals Brewing Co., NY-based Thin Man Brewery, Ology Brewing and Zydeco Brew Werks.

For more Tampa Bay Beer Week events, head to tampabaybeerweek.com.
[event-1]

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy