LehighValleyLive.com

NJ.com

Mega Millions tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. However, there is...
NBC News

Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer

Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
MAINE STATE
CBS LA

Winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot announced

The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing — with a jackpot of $1.35 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and a Mega Ball of 14. Friday's drawing is for the the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, and the second-largest in Mega Millions history. It was still unclear if any winning tickets were sold. For nearly three months there has been no lottery winner, Mega Millions said, increasing the excitement for Friday's drawing. There have been 25 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.    A single jackpot winner would have...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
CBS News

Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery

A man from Luck – a tiny town in Wisconsin – just claimed a huge state lottery prize: $15.1 million, officials with the Wisconsin Lottery announced this week. Mark Cunningham played Megabucks, a Wisconsin-only lotto game, at a local grocery store on January 4. On Monday, he claimed his prize at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday.
LUCK, WI
CNBC

Mark Cuban: ‘People thought I was an idiot’ for launching the company I sold for billions

Every big idea likely has a few detractors at some point. Startups that become multibillion-dollar companies are no exception. Take Broadcast.com, the pioneering audiov streaming company that made Mark Cuban a billionaire. When Cuban and his friend Todd Wagner took over the company in 1995, it was one of the first streaming platforms in existence, paving the way for today's biggest streamers, from Netflix to Spotify.
