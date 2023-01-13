Read full article on original website
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
Five most popular lottery numbers revealed as tonight’s MegaMillions reaches $1.1billion
FOR the first time in U.S. history, the Mega Millions multi-state has reached a staggering $1.1 billion jackpot. If you're feeling lucky, the top five most common winning numbers have been revealed which have been drawn more times in the past seven years than any other. They include 14 -...
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $1.1B Mega Millions drawing
The Mega Millions lottery went without a jackpot winner for the 25th drawing in a row Tuesday after no tickets matched the six winning numbers. Sixteen tickets matched five numbers.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $940M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (01/06/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $940 million, with a cash option valued at $486 million. If someone wins it will be the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 3, 20,...
Mega Millions tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. However, there is...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, January 13, 2023
The Mega Millions winning numbers are in for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing with a jackpot that reached an estimated $1.35 billion and a cash value of $707.9 million. If someone wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won, according to the Mega Millions website.
Winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing — with a jackpot of $1.35 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and a Mega Ball of 14. Friday's drawing is for the the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, and the second-largest in Mega Millions history. It was still unclear if any winning tickets were sold. For nearly three months there has been no lottery winner, Mega Millions said, increasing the excitement for Friday's drawing. There have been 25 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. A single jackpot winner would have...
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 04-14-33-39-61,...
Looking to pick winning Mega Millions numbers? These are the most commonly drawn.
No one has good odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, but here are a few surprising trends that might give you an edge.
Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery
A man from Luck – a tiny town in Wisconsin – just claimed a huge state lottery prize: $15.1 million, officials with the Wisconsin Lottery announced this week. Mark Cunningham played Megabucks, a Wisconsin-only lotto game, at a local grocery store on January 4. On Monday, he claimed his prize at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday.
Mark Cuban: ‘People thought I was an idiot’ for launching the company I sold for billions
Every big idea likely has a few detractors at some point. Startups that become multibillion-dollar companies are no exception. Take Broadcast.com, the pioneering audiov streaming company that made Mark Cuban a billionaire. When Cuban and his friend Todd Wagner took over the company in 1995, it was one of the first streaming platforms in existence, paving the way for today's biggest streamers, from Netflix to Spotify.
