The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing — with a jackpot of $1.35 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and a Mega Ball of 14. Friday's drawing is for the the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, and the second-largest in Mega Millions history. It was still unclear if any winning tickets were sold. For nearly three months there has been no lottery winner, Mega Millions said, increasing the excitement for Friday's drawing. There have been 25 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. A single jackpot winner would have...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO