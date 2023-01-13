ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Pair charged in Duanesburg storage unit break-in

Two people from Albany are arrested, accused of breaking into storage units. It happened last November at Superior Storage in Duanesburg, say police, but Edward Cruz and Trista Lohmeyer were just arrested on Tuesday. Each faces 91 counts of burglary, along with charges of grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

Man charged in Fonda VFW theft

State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Albany police chief launches new podcast

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced he’s launching a podcast. The first episode is already out on apple music and spotify, along with other platforms. It’ll be called “the chief’s corner, conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins.”. He says it’ll highlight, recognize and show...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Cohoes man recounts vicious attack by a stranger

COHOES – Damien Bacon was home with his girlfriend in Cohoes on December 30, when he heard yelling outside. First, his girlfriend’s mother went out. “I heard her yelling with a man, so I came down my stairs, my porch, and as soon as he saw me, he met me halfway into my driveway,” he said.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Halfmoon man accused of having hallucinogenic mushrooms

A man from Halfmoon is facing drug charges, accused of having hallucinogenic substances. Troopers pulled over Brian Ausfeldt, 35, on State Route 30A in Johnstown early Monday morning, and found illegal mushrooms and prescription drugs, they say. Ausfeldt was ticketed and released.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Navy veteran, 100, from Albany County gets first photo ID

A 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran in Albany County finally has his first photo ID. George Jenkins was born in 1922. He had been living independently, but recently became ill. He needed a photo ID to transition from a recent hospital stay to new senior housing. However, it wasn’t...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy