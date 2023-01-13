Coming into this winter, California was mired in a three-year drought with forecasts offering little hope for relief anytime soon. Fast forward to today, and the state is waterlogged with as much as 10 to 20 inches of rain and up to 200 inches of snow in some locations in the past three weeks. The drought isn't over, but parched farmland and declining reservoir levels have been supplanted by raging rivers and deadly flooding.

