What to Watch This Week: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘House Party,’ ‘A Man Called Otto,’ and More

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni Debunk Rumors of Feud on Twitter
A rumored feud between Ice-T and Christopher Meloni apparently isn’t true. The Law & Order: SVU actors took to Twitter to clear up the gossip. “Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”
Shakira Reportedly Left Apparent Witch Mannequin on Balcony Facing Ex-Mother-in-Law’s Home
Shakira has been keeping a mannequin resembling a witch on the balcony of her Barcelona, Spain home, facing in the direction of her neighbor, who happens to be her former mother-in-law, as reported by the New York Post. The singer released a statement in June 2022, confirming her split from...
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead of Series’ Return to Disney+
Ahead of its March 1 premiere on Disney+, a new trailer for The Mandalorian has been released. As many fans have since lamented, the initial unveiling of the new trailer for the Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars western took place amid televised football festivities, thus presenting a unique challenge for those typically averse to such proceedings. At any rate, the new trailer—which sees Pascal’s Din Djarin asking “What do we stand for?”—is available in full up top.
Watch The Weeknd’s New Video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
The Weeknd has shared the music video for his song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the visual gives us a brief glimpse of the singer before taking us to what looks like Pandora—the fictional backdrop for James Cameron’s latest movie.
Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’
Almost a year ago to the day, the Groundworks family pooled their resources to release their debut full-length compilation: The G-Tape: Volume 1. Featuring heavyweights such as Digga D, Unknown T, M1llionz and V9, it was an essential collection for UK drill fans. Now, Groundworks are back with a follow-up...
Conducta Reimagines Maverick Sabre’s Soul-Pop Gem “I Need” As A UKG Slammer
From the look of things, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of risk-taking and new beginnings for Maverick Sabre. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to tease that he’d soon be releasing a beat tape of sorts, but before that comes, he’s shared Conducta’s bumpy garage remix of “I Need”, the opening track to his 2012-released debut LP, Lonely Are The Brave.
Watch Sudan Archives Perform “Homesick” on ‘The Tonight Show’
Sudan Archives brought “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant),” a track off last year’s widely praised Natural Brown Prom Queen album, to the Tonight Show stage on Monday. Joining the acclaimed violinist and songwriter of the performance was an expertly assembled band boasting trumpet, bass, and drums. The addition of a wine glass, meanwhile, was handled by Sudan Archives’ fellow Stones Throw Records signee Peanut Butter Wolf.
Venna Connects With Masego & Mick Jenkins For “Casa Lopez”
Since releasing his acclaimed Venology six-tracker last year, it feels like Grammy-winning saxophonist and producer Venna has been on the ultimate victory lap, spreading his wings and just generally having fun with life. Late last year, the London-born musician dropped off “Sicily’ Box”, a cosmic, almost spiritual jam with Yussef...
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014, has passed away. He was 31. TMZ reports Harris died on Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack. The Alabama native was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, where he was later pronounced dead. Although Harris’ death was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner’s Office, an official cause of death has not yet been released.
Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’
Having built up anticipation over the last few months, Dublin-based rap duo Travis & Elzzz have finally released their debut mixtape, Full Circle. The 8-track project, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the rappers reflect on their journey thus far—from freestyling together during lockdown to shaking up the game with their inimitable chemistry on wax. Full Circle takes us right into the duo’s world: over the course of the near-20-minute offering, we get an insight into how two underdogs defied the odds while also creating space for others to forge their own paths.
21 Savage Involved in Heated Exchange on Clubhouse
21 Savage was involved in an intense argument on Clubhouse on Monday, though it was unclear what spawned the disagreement. “You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n***a on Clubhouse,” 21 says in the clip below. “You keep letting all these Chicago n***as boost your head up, like y’all n***as ain’t dying in real life, man. Stop playing...every n***a that we beef with, 30 of they n***as get smoked and don’t nothing happen to us,” he continues. “In real life, n***a. It’s real life!”
Lil Tjay Arrested for Alleged Gun Possession While on His Way to Ice Spice Video Shoot
Lil Tjay was arrested in New York City on Monday while heading towards the set of his upcoming music video with Ice Spice. TMZ Hip Hop reports he has been charged with gun possession. Onlookers posted footage of Lil Tjay being taken away in handcuffs. According to TMZ Hip Hop,...
