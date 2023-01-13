Six 49ers, three Raiders make 2022 NFL All-Pro Roster
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members :
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
___
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.
Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit
Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco
