ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Sun City West resident wins $50K on Jackpocket app

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB80x_0kE2I8Ir00

If you've ever wanted to play the lottery without having to leave the comfort of your home, then there's a new app in Arizona for you.

The new "Uber Eats" for lottery tickets has produced its first Arizona winner after an 81-year-old Sun City West resident won $50,000.

With the Mega Millions now hitting its second-largest jackpot of all time, more and more people are itching to toss their hat into playing the lottery. Enter the Jackpocket app , which for Sun City West couple Val and husband Mark, generated a win on their first try.

"It was with the urging of my wife. She noticed the big drawing was over a billion dollars or some ridiculous amount of money," Mark told The Arizona Republic.

Playing into their fate, Mark decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 tickets.

"I found the website and joined it and loaded up some money on it, so I just decided to bet the Sunday (drawing) along with the Wednesday lotto drawing." Mark said. "I wasn't really expecting anything."

Astonishingly, the couple hit the jackpot.

"I don't think we knew we had won anything until they called me from New York the next day and said that I was the jackpot winner," Mark said. "I was a little skeptical with the phone call and so was my wife, we were kind of taken aback, but we were excited too."

With the ticket secured, the couple headed down to the lottery office in Tempe where, once verified, they got their check.

"Just tryin to figure out how to spend it!" Val said.

When asked, Mark had a quick response.

"Well, she needs a new tooth." Mark said as the couple shared a laugh.

Aside from another drawing on Wednesday night, Mark and Val don't have any plans to try their luck in Friday's Mega Millions drawing .

"No, I don't think so, I'll probably just pick and choose, but I've still got some money loaded up in the (Jackpocket) website, so I gotta spend it somehow." Mark said.

What is 'Jackpocket'?

After it was available in 15 states since 2013, the self-dubbed "Uber Eats" of the lottery just kicked off in Arizona earlier this month.

"We're really stoked to be there, and we can't believe that within the first few days of being live we were able to get a top tier winner, which is even more exciting," Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan told the Republic.

Jackpocket, which partners with Circle K, works as if you were to go into a store and purchase a lottery ticket, all from your phone.

"If we can make it a little easier for a working mom or somebody that's stuck at the office, we think it's really compelling," Sullivan said.

According to Sullivan, nearly 70% of the app user base is under the age of 45, causing Jackpocket to serve as a bridge, blending a younger generation of lottery players alongside first-timers.

"We surveyed our audience, and about 14% had never played the lottery before," Sullivan said. "It was interesting when we started to ask people, when you're in a line at a gas store if you've never played before, it could be a little intimidating. This allows you from the convenience of your home to play but also learn about the games and what the odds are, when the drawings go off."

It works like most gig-economy apps do. Players are able to load money into the app via credit or debit card and "order" their ticket. Someone will then venture to Circle K, purchase your ticket, and load it onto the app for you.

More importantly, players don't have to stress about losing their lottery tickets. When your ticket is loaded onto the app, players receive a confirmation email with their ticket's serial number, creating a proof of purchase tying the ticket back to you in case you win.

Players that win anything under $600 can have their winnings cashed out and loaded right onto the app but if you win more than $600, Jackpocket will contact the player directly to pick up their ticket from a fulfillment center or mail it directly to you.

There is no surcharge that comes with winning a prize through Jackpocket. Instead, players will only be charged a service fee when loading funds into the app.

For winners, however, Jackpocket will personally "eat the fee" when you get paid out.

"We want people to feel like they were getting 100% of their winnings so we actually eat the fee when we pay the money to your bank account because we wanted to do right by the customer," Sullivan said. "What we don't want to do is trick anyone. We've seen other types of gameplay out there, not lottery per say, but some do stuff like that, but we just don't want to trick our users. We want to compel them to either replay those credits or if they want to withdraw those winnings for free."

A feature that Sullivan and team are trying to push out is partnering with various sports teams in states the app is usable in to provide alternative prizes to users.

"What we are going to offer is sweepstakes inside the app," Sullivan said.

According to Sullivan, these sweepstakes would see players with a losing ticket be entered into a potential prize such as sitting courtside with Mark Cuban (one of Jackpocket's investors) at a Dallas Mavericks game for those playing in Texas.

"We think there's an opportunity to give Arizona players another opportunity to win when they're playing on Jackpocket, and we're currently talking to some of the sports teams there so we hope to announce those soon." Sullivan said.

In Arizona, players have to be 21 or older to use the app and place an order, similar to other betting apps such as FanDuel and Draft Kings.

To enter, players can submit a picture of their photo ID or enter the information manually which Jackpocket will then ensure that your identity exists, are of age, and that players are in the state system.

Once approved, the app will verify you by using the phone number entered and send a short SMS code.

Azcentral readers can use code 'REPUBLIC' when checking out in the Jackpocket app to receive a free Mega Millions ticket.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sun City West resident wins $50K on Jackpocket app

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe

PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
GOODYEAR, AZ
studyfinds.org

Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts

If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Federal American Grill opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thelawnhomecare.com

Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix

Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kristen Walters

Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona

A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)

Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
PHOENIX, AZ
890kdxu.com

Heartbreaking Story Out of Arizona Is Cautionary Tale

A father of three was killed this past summer in the mountains of Arizona in an accident that never should have happened. I guess I can call it a cautionary tale as it was preventable, but the weirdness and unlikeliness of the tragedy means we will likely never have it happen to us. But knowing about it and perhaps saving at least one life makes it worth repeating.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Are recent winter storms helping with Arizona's drought conditions?

PHOENIX - Experts say with all the rain and snow that Arizona has received recently, the state's drought conditions are actually improving. A comparison of drought maps from a year ago and from recent days show the difference the winter storms have made. The map from early 2022 shows the entire state was under a drought, with the northwestern part of the state suffering from extreme drought.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire

THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy