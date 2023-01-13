Stay-at-home dads are more likely than other men to suffer symptoms of depression while women who enter the workforce and become top earners are similarly unhappy. These findings, which are bound to bother quite a lot of people, suggest that men and women who violate traditional gender norms are less happy for it. The data also serves as a reminder that culture changes slowly and that adults who think they are past this sort of Pleasantville thinking really aren’t.

7 DAYS AGO