Douglas County, OR

kpic

Chamber Awards to honor Citizen of the Year and more

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — It's a celebration of local businesses and the community for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Chamber Awards. It's happening at Mill Casino in North Bend on January 28. The Chamber will name winners of several awards including citizen and business of the year...
NORTH BEND, OR
kpic

Point-in-Time census to count homeless needs volunteers

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Nancy Devereux Center seeks volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time count happening January 25. After a brief training, volunteers assist trained staff in locating and counting the sheltered and unsheltered homeless in Coos Bay and North Bend. Each January, volunteers visit different locations such as...
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Mobile clinic offers an array of health needs for homeless

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Every first and third Tuesday of the month, free holistic healthcare offered by a mobile clinic is made available to Coos County's homeless. Project DKD, housed at the Nancy Devereux Center in Coos Bay, is named after a homeless woman and has helped the area's less fortunate get back on their feet.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Multigenerational businesses help the Ashland community

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland has a variety of locally owned businesses that stretch from the plaza through downtown, but it is rare to see a family own two different storefronts that offer different items. There’s not really a place for kids to come and hang out after school so...
ASHLAND, OR
kpic

Temporary lane closures along Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced temporary lane closures along Anderson Avenue at South 7th Street. Coos Bay has contracted with Dyer Partnership to complete road surveying services along Anderson Avenue at South 7th and South 6th Street. The city says that the lane...
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
ROSEBURG, OR

