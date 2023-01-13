Gloria Dora Dempsey (Martinez) was born on March 31, 1945 in Galina, New Mexico. She passed away at her home in Lone Pine, CA on January 6, 2023 at the age of 77. Gloria was employed as a salesperson for several years until she left to become the primary caretaker and keeper of her youngest son Royce Quintana until her passing.Â Gloria will be fondly remembered for her willingness to help others and her great sense of humor. Gloria was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She was also a loving and caring woman. We will miss her every day.

