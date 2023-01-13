Great action movies that are also legit rom-coms aren’t as numerous as you might think. True Lies is brilliant, but it’s not exactly relatable, nor is it new. So, if couples are looking for a good combination of action thrills, and funny romance, finding that perfect balance for a date night movie can be tricky. Enter Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding. The movie hit theaters in late 2022, but it hits Amazon Prime Video on January 27, 2023. And when it does, it looks like a perfect, and outrageous combination for couples to stream together.

6 DAYS AGO