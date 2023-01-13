KETTERING —Beavercreek got a chance to compete in the spotlight at the Flyin’ To The Hoop showcase on Saturday and put its newfound grit on display to the fullest. A 42-31 win against Springboro has the Beavers in the thick of the race at the top of the Greater Western Ohio Conference girls basketball standings, but its only the tip of the iceberg for how they’ve gotten there.

BEAVERCREEK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO