Xenia, OH

Fairborn Daily Herald

‘Creek getting it done on defense

KETTERING —Beavercreek got a chance to compete in the spotlight at the Flyin’ To The Hoop showcase on Saturday and put its newfound grit on display to the fullest. A 42-31 win against Springboro has the Beavers in the thick of the race at the top of the Greater Western Ohio Conference girls basketball standings, but its only the tip of the iceberg for how they’ve gotten there.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Fairborn City School District will join more than 700 throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is “Supporting success for all students,” the district announced. “Our school board members are citizen-servants who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all with minimal pay,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say things for all they do.” School board members (left to right) are Tim Steininger, President Jerry Browning, Wendy Landon, Katie Mlod, and Vice President Pat McCoart.
FAIRBORN, OH
Bredeson nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

SAN ANTONIO — Cedarville University graduate student Rachel Bredeson was recognized as a NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominee at the 2023 NCAA Convention last week. A former cross country and track & field standout for the Lady Jackets, Bredeson carries a perfect 4.0 GPA as a pharmaceutical sciences major at the University.
CEDARVILLE, OH
Emerge awarded grant to improve community

XENIA TOWNSHIP — As part of a vision to enrich their communities through engagement and investment, the Shook Foundation is awarding the Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative a grant for $5,000. The Shook Foundation was launched in 2022 by Shook Construction of Dayton to further its mission and improve...
DAYTON, OH

