Giro Borgia
3d ago
someone should play back his campaign ads from 6 years ago when he ran for governor.
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announces Major Tax Cuts — How Much Will You Save?
By almost any measure, New Jersey has one of the highest tax rates of any state in the country -- for both income and property taxes. The Garden State might never find itself on the lower end of the...
southarkansassun.com
New Jersey Governor Extends Deadline to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
New Jersey Governor Murphy has extended the deadline to apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. Applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced during his State of the State speech that he will be extending the deadline for the ANCHOR program. The program is a property tax relief for homeowners and renters in New Jersey. Due to the extension, applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. Previously, the deadline was extended from December 30 to January 31 only. In 2022, Murphy and other fellow Democrats disclosed the $2 billion ANCHOR program. This program was intended to provide the residents with help amidst the country’s rising property taxes.
4 more N.J. lawmakers won’t seek re-election, including rising Democratic star
Four more New Jersey state lawmakers have recently said they won’t seek re-election this year — including a rising Democratic star who has repeatedly made history, a Republican who flipped a state Senate seat two years ago, one of Jersey City’s representatives, and the first Dominican American elected to the state Legislature.
Extended Deadline for Renters, Homeowners to Claim Up to $1,500 in Relief
Governor Murphy announces an extended deadline (Feb. 28) for renters and homeowners to file for the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. During his State of the State Address on January 10, Governor Phil Murphy announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
New Jersey Governor Says Tax Cuts are Coming This Year
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. The Democratic governor also says he wants to renew a property tax relief program installed last...
Pennsylvanians just rejected Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate. New Jerseyans don’t want him either.
For celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, you really can’t go home again. To run for political office, that is, according to a recent Monmouth University Poll. Oz, who moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate with the support of former President Donald Trump last year, was trolled throughout his campaign by Democratic nominee John Fetterman in the state that really, really doesn’t like outsiders to run for public office.
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
trentondaily.com
New Jersey’s Section 8 Waitlist to Reopen Starting January 17th
Of all of life’s basic necessities, housing is undoubtedly one of the most essential. Securing safe, warm housing provides families with a place of respite and relaxation. However, for families who struggle with housing costs, securing a stable place to live can quickly become a significant source of stress. During a time of widespread economic turmoil and rising costs, many families find themselves wondering how they can make ends meet. Thankfully, through programs like Section 8, assistance is available to assure that every New Jerseyan has a place to call home.
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
NJ Environmentalists to Gov. Murphy: Stop Raiding the Clean Energy Fund
When Phil Murphy ran for governor in 2017 he vowed to immediately stop using money from New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund to fill unrelated budget gaps. The money is intended to support the state’s clean energy economy. His promise has not been kept, not by a long shot.
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 16 days
New Jersey homeowners only have until the end of this month to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May 2023.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
lpgasmagazine.com
Allen’s Oil & Propane grows in New Jersey
Allen’s Oil & Propane of Vincentown and Hammonton, New Jersey, acquired Penn-Jersey Propane of Hainesport, New Jersey. Penn-Jersey Propane operates a bulk plant and several bobtail trucks used to service their customer base in New Jersey. Prior to this transaction, the company was owned and operated by Kauffman Gas, based in Atglen, Pennsylvania.
Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $1,500 payment is just 15 days away for homeowners
New Jersey homeowners have just a little more than two weeks to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May.
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
Would you support a gas stove ban? Thankfully NJ’s Van Drew won’t (Opinion)
It seems we never get enough of government meddling even in the most mundane aspects of our lives. According to an article on NJ.com, Richard Trumka Jr., commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said that he wouldn’t rule out banning gas stoves in this country. I thought this might’ve been a joke until I realized that this is what we’ve come to in this country.
N.J. will allow consumption lounges for legal weed, but there will be rules. Lots of them.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. People 21 and older have been allowed to buy weed from licensed dispensaries in New Jersey since April. But they are...
thelakewoodscoop.com
TODAY: New Jersey Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Now Accepting Applications
The New Jersey Division of Housing and Community Resources has started accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List this morning. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 from now until 5pm on February 3rd to submit a preliminary application to be entered into a...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
