ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamptonburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This

New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
NEW YORK STATE
News 12

North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home

A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
NORTH BABYLON, NY
News 12

Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States

Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy