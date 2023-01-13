Read full article on original website
Officials: 4 people escape injury from fiery van in Goshen
It happened outside a home on the corner of West and North Church streets just before 5 p.m. in Goshen.
News 12
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
Police arrested a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on three separate occasions over the last two months. The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested. The Orange resident is currently in hiding. Guzman’s family tells News 12 New...
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This
New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
Dozens attend funeral in Rockland County for Army vet who had no family nearby
Army veteran George Kenneth Erskine was laid to rest Tuesday at Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Rescuers help toddler with toilet seat stuck on his head
Brace'Yn, a 1-year-old from Walden, needed rescuers to help him Monday after he got a toddler-sized toilet seat stuck on his head.
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
News 12
Revisiting the unique and controversial Jungle Habitat in West Milford
Back in the 1970s, a unique wild animal park and drive-thru safari in West Milford was where everyone went to see and hold wild animals. News 12's Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode headed to Passaic County to remember the controversial spot.
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
Firefighters rescue dozens of chickens in Union Vale garage blaze
Union Vale firefighters say they discovered the fire inside a detached garage on Bruzgul Road.
News 12
North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home
A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
New Chick-Fil-A Coming To Yonkers, First In Westchester County
The first Chick-fil-A location in Westchester County has been approved to open soon. The fast-food eatery will open in Yonkers at the intersection of 2205 Central Park Ave. (Route 100) and 10 Roxbury Dr., and was approved by the city's planning board during their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The...
News 12
State police ID Putnam County officers who fatally shot man for stabbing woman
State police identified the officers who fatally shot a man authorities say was attacking a woman last week in Putnam County. Authorities say Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley, of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, fired at 34-year-old Christopher Torres after witnessing him stabbing a woman. Torres, of...
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
News 12
Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States
Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City.
News 12
Police: 4 men arrested for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors at 3 different Nassau locations
Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco to minors in Nassau County. Police say arrests were made at Prince Liquor and Wine in Elmont, the BP Gas Station in Valley Stream and the Valero Gas Station in North Valley Stream. At all three locations, authorities say...
Firefighters rescue person trapped by flames in burning restaurant
Officials say quick action and the use of a water can and tools prevented the fire from spreading until a hose line was in place.
Prosecutor: Son accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring another person
The incident happened at the Harrison Garden Apartments around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna’s victim survived being shot in the stomach point-blank but told prosecutors he didn’t want to relive the ordeal if the case went to trial.
