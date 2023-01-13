ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

Comments / 0

Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
AURORA, NE
fox10phoenix.com

Athena Brownfield: Man arrested in Phoenix beat missing Oklahoma girl to death, court documents say

PHOENIX - A man who was arrested in Phoenix in connection to the disappearance of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly beat her to death before burying her body. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested on Jan. 12 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect in connection to Athena Brownfield's disappearance. Adams' wife, Alysia, was arrested in Oklahoma on two counts of child neglect.
PHOENIX, AZ
Panhandle Post

Troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The incident occurred Thursday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly pass...
AURORA, NE
12 News

Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Four people shot in Phoenix near 48th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Two women and two teenagers were shot near 48th Street and Broadway Road late Sunday night, police say. Officers were first called to a townhome in the area before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and people screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
PEORIA, AZ
knau.org

Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed

A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach

Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy