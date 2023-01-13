Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
fox10phoenix.com
Athena Brownfield: Man arrested in Phoenix beat missing Oklahoma girl to death, court documents say
PHOENIX - A man who was arrested in Phoenix in connection to the disappearance of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly beat her to death before burying her body. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested on Jan. 12 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect in connection to Athena Brownfield's disappearance. Adams' wife, Alysia, was arrested in Oklahoma on two counts of child neglect.
Troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The incident occurred Thursday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly pass...
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
ABC 15 News
Four people shot in Phoenix near 48th Street and Broadway Road
PHOENIX — Two women and two teenagers were shot near 48th Street and Broadway Road late Sunday night, police say. Officers were first called to a townhome in the area before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and people screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found...
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
KTAR.com
Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead
PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
AZFamily
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
ABC 15 News
Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd
A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
knau.org
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed
A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
Teen dead after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road
A teenager has died after a reported shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Man dead after shooting at Sunnyslope fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two people in the drive-thru line of...
AZFamily
Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
AZFamily
New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach
Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as...
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
One dead, another hurt after crash near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road
One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
Man in serious condition after being shot near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road
A man is reportedly in the hospital after he was shot near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in central Phoenix Sunday morning.
