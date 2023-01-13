Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Department of Transportation completes first infrastructure grant project
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant...
Georgia completes first project under federally funded rail program
(The Center Square) — The state has upgraded 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia Railroad, the first project the state has completed under a federal program to upgrade rail projects nationwide. In 2018, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant funding. The state contributed another $2 million in bond funds for the project. This project began in July 2020 and is...
‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
Vibration issues revealed last week inside one of Plant Vogtle’s two new nuclear units occurred because critical pipe support bracing was not installed, witnesses at a state hearing said Tuesday, calling the omission “unusual” and foreshadowing the possibility of more delays as testing on the unit progresses.
Big business wants solar energy. Can Georgia utilities keep up?
Large corporations, led by big tech, are driving much of the solar power development in Georgia and across the country — and challenging utilities to keep up.
wfxl.com
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties
Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance. “The declaration will provide...
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A section of North Jefferson Street is scheduled to remain closed through Thursday. The maintenance work on the sidewalk and shoulder will require closing traffic lanes in one direction while maintaining traffic flow in the opposite direction between Seventh Avenue and Washington Street, Albany officials said in a news release.
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wfxl.com
Portion of Jefferson Street closing for maintenance
A portion of Jefferson Street between 7th avenue and Washington Street will be closed in Albany for sidewalk and shoulder maintenance. This closure will close the north bound lane first then the south bound lane after it is finished. The maintenance should be finished by January 19th.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
wfxl.com
AAA: Georgia gas prices rise again
Georgia gas price average increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 25 cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week, drivers are paying 75 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
WALB 10
Power restored in southwest Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns
It’s not a tax increase, just a return to the norm for drivers statewide who are seeing the sudden increase in gas prices over the past few days and have felt the sticker shock. Gas as of this posting is sitting at $2.99 a gallon for unleaded at many stations across Polk County, a big […] The post Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns appeared first on Polk Today.
wfxl.com
State economist predicts drop-off in corporate taxes
ATLANTA – The state’s chief economist injected a note of caution Tuesday as the General Assembly began reviewing Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 budget request. More than half of the state’s record $6.6 billion surplus was built on a huge increase in capital gains tax...
wfxl.com
Georgia House of Rep. Speaker Jon Burns appoints special committee on healthcare
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Special Committee to oversee the House's healthcare policy has been selected. On Tuesday, House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington), appointed the House Special Committee. The committee will oversee both legislative and budgetary aspects of the healthcare policy. Republican Butch Parrish (Swainsboro) will chair the committee. Speaker...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why is Georgia Called the Peach State?
The first commercial peach crop in Georgia was established in 1851. Raphael Moses, a planter from Columbus, GA, was the first to sell peaches outside the South. As the Civil War drew to a close, the peach industry exploded. By 1928, peach production had reached eight million bushels. While Georgia...
Comments / 0