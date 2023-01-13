ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

The Center Square

Georgia completes first project under federally funded rail program

(The Center Square) — The state has upgraded 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia Railroad, the first project the state has completed under a federal program to upgrade rail projects nationwide. In 2018, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant funding. The state contributed another $2 million in bond funds for the project. This project began in July 2020 and is...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties

Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance. “The declaration will provide...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Travels with Charlie: Georgia's odd and quirky roadside attractions

Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Portion of Jefferson Street closing for maintenance

A portion of Jefferson Street between 7th avenue and Washington Street will be closed in Albany for sidewalk and shoulder maintenance. This closure will close the north bound lane first then the south bound lane after it is finished. The maintenance should be finished by January 19th.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

AAA: Georgia gas prices rise again

Georgia gas price average increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 25 cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week, drivers are paying 75 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Power restored in southwest Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
GEORGIA STATE
Polk Today

Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns

It’s not a tax increase, just a return to the norm for drivers statewide who are seeing the sudden increase in gas prices over the past few days and have felt the sticker shock. Gas as of this posting is sitting at $2.99 a gallon for unleaded at many stations across Polk County, a big […] The post Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns appeared first on Polk Today.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

State economist predicts drop-off in corporate taxes

ATLANTA – The state’s chief economist injected a note of caution Tuesday as the General Assembly began reviewing Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 budget request. More than half of the state’s record $6.6 billion surplus was built on a huge increase in capital gains tax...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Georgia House of Rep. Speaker Jon Burns appoints special committee on healthcare

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Special Committee to oversee the House's healthcare policy has been selected. On Tuesday, House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington), appointed the House Special Committee. The committee will oversee both legislative and budgetary aspects of the healthcare policy. Republican Butch Parrish (Swainsboro) will chair the committee. Speaker...
GEORGIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why is Georgia Called the Peach State?

The first commercial peach crop in Georgia was established in 1851. Raphael Moses, a planter from Columbus, GA, was the first to sell peaches outside the South. As the Civil War drew to a close, the peach industry exploded. By 1928, peach production had reached eight million bushels. While Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE

