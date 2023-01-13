Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WTVC
Reps. Schiff, Bacon and other lawmakers react to latest Biden documents revelations
WASHINGTON (TND) — Following revelations by the White House Saturday that an additional six pages of classified documents were discovered in President Joe Biden’s private Delaware residence, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers were pushed for comment on the slate Sunday morning news shows. While members of their respective parties played traditional political football most of the last week regarding the issue, some lawmakers offered objective overviews of the political situation for the president Sunday morning.
What does Biden's documents saga mean for his 2024 re-election chances?
House Republicans have launched an investigation into the discovery of documents with classified markings at an office President Biden used after serving as vice president, and at his Wilmington, Delaware, private residence. Biden's personal lawyers discovered the papers and handed them over to the National Archives. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to the White House on Sunday demanding visitor logs for Biden's home, saying in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain that without a list of visitors "the American people will never know who had access to these...
WTVC
High cost of child care keeping parents at home, exacerbating labor shortage
WASHINGTON (TND) — December's jobs report revealed the nation's unemployment rate was again tied at a 50-year low of 3.5%. Deeper in the report was a statistic that's been troubling economists for the past year: a stagnant labor force participation rate of 62.3%. The pandemic nearly halted immigration and...
Comments / 0