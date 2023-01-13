ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational

Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.

January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

10 Old-school South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
HACKENSACK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ

Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey.    A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities.   One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
HACKENSACK, NJ
PIX11

11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.  Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.  The […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

UGA football player from N.J. killed in crash after title celebration

ATHENS, Ga. -- A New Jersey native and star college football player tragically died in a car accident early Sunday morning.Devin Willock was an offensive lineman at the University of Georgia. Those who knew him told CBS2 the accident happened just as he achieved a major life goal.On Saturday, Willock looked like he was on top of the world at the national championship parade for Georgia's football team.However, Georgia police say the 20-year-old died hours later while riding in an SUV driven by 24-year-old Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police say the SUV struck two power poles and several trees...
ATHENS, GA
