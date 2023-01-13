Read full article on original website
Who are the top ice hockey seniors in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
We asked for your input and you didn’t disappoint. Over the past week, numerous submissions have been sent and now it’s time to unveil the poll.
Wacky New Jersey Burger Joint Gets National Attention as ‘The Best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.
January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
10 Old-school South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named New Jersey’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
University of Georgia Football Player Killed in Crash Was a New Jersey Native
The University of Georgia and the Georgia Bulldogs football family are mourning the loss of one of their own, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. But as a New Jersey native, he was one of our own, too. It's the most unimaginable of tragedies....
Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ
Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey. A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities. One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
New Jersey’s Best Bakery Will Transport You Back In Time
If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!. The great...
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday. Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier. The […]
Why do we in NJ call them Bennys? Here are the 8 most popular theories
There are a few theories about the origins of the term "Benny" as a slang term for out-of-town tourists to the New Jersey shore. If you thought you knew the exact origin story of the term, I got news for you. There are plenty of people who disagree with you.
Labreya Lewis leads Winslow over Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Labreya Lewis led with a game-high 32 points as Winslow held off a surging Seneca to win, 55-52, in Tabernacle. Aiyonna Alexander added 10 points for Winslow (5-8), which led 27-20 at the half and then held on as Seneca (3-8) finished with a 21-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
UGA football player from N.J. killed in crash after title celebration
ATHENS, Ga. -- A New Jersey native and star college football player tragically died in a car accident early Sunday morning.Devin Willock was an offensive lineman at the University of Georgia. Those who knew him told CBS2 the accident happened just as he achieved a major life goal.On Saturday, Willock looked like he was on top of the world at the national championship parade for Georgia's football team.However, Georgia police say the 20-year-old died hours later while riding in an SUV driven by 24-year-old Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police say the SUV struck two power poles and several trees...
