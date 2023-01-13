Read full article on original website
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Red Wings
COLORADO AVALANCHE (21-17-3) vs. DETROIT RED WINGS (18-16-7) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings for the first of two matchups this season. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT inside of Ball Arena. The second and final matchup will take place on March 18 at 11 a.m. MT at Little Caesars Arena.
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against San Jose and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Game 46: Dallas Stars (26-12-7, 59 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, 35...
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Sam Montembeault made 38 saves, and forwards Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield - the latter of whom enjoyed a two-point night- found the back of the net to secure a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. A solid team effort gave the Canadiens (18-23-3) their first road win since December 19 against the Arizona Coyotes. Montembeault has been hot of late, stopping 150 pucks in his last four starts and posting a .943 save percentage in that span. With his eighth goal of the present campaign, Dach established a new single-season career high with 27 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Caufield is only four goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career. Captain Nick Suzuki, who assisted on the game-winner, is currently on a three-game point streak (1 G, 2 A). Martin St-Louis' contingent will look to even their season series against the Jets after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision in Winnipeg on November 3.
Caps Visit the Island
Two nights after they finished their four-game season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Capitals will face another Metro Division foe for the first time in 2022-23. The Caps are on Long Island on Monday night, facing the New York Islanders in the first of four meetings between the two division rivals. The game is the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in which they'll play five games in eight nights, traveling for each of the last four of them.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg (18) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.0% (25th) / PK - 82.1% (7th) Predators:. PP - 17.0% (28th) /...
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Jets. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, January 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki. 68 -...
'HAVE TO BE HUNGRY'
Flames pumped for big match-up against the defending Cup champions. There's no sugarcoating it. A date with the Stanley Cup Champions - buckle up. "It's a good test," Blake Coleman said. "Injuries or not, Colorado is who they are, they are the defending champs. They have some really high-end talent and guys that can beat you.
POST-GAME: Kane impactful against Kraken in return from injury
EDMONTON, AB - It's good to have you back, Kaner. Even after making his long-awaited return to the Oilers lineup after missing 10 weeks with a serious wrist injury, Evander Kane stood in front of the media post-game on Tuesday night sweating his missed opportunities in a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken that extended Edmonton's win streak to four games -- all over Pacific Division opponents.
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
