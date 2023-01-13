MONTREAL - The Canadiens begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Sam Montembeault made 38 saves, and forwards Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield - the latter of whom enjoyed a two-point night- found the back of the net to secure a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. A solid team effort gave the Canadiens (18-23-3) their first road win since December 19 against the Arizona Coyotes. Montembeault has been hot of late, stopping 150 pucks in his last four starts and posting a .943 save percentage in that span. With his eighth goal of the present campaign, Dach established a new single-season career high with 27 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Caufield is only four goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career. Captain Nick Suzuki, who assisted on the game-winner, is currently on a three-game point streak (1 G, 2 A). Martin St-Louis' contingent will look to even their season series against the Jets after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision in Winnipeg on November 3.

21 HOURS AGO