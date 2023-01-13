Read full article on original website
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep...
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — Friends and community members are working to help a South Georgia athlete who is paralyzed following an ATV accident. Their motto “Gains for Gibs” has been in motion since July when an accident changed Gibson Stuckey’s life. His favorite scripture Matthew 17:20 speaks to his determination.
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three victims were injured after a Valdosta gathering Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police say they responded to South Georgia Medical Center around 8 p.m. after a 35-year-old came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Shortly after talking to the victim, an 85-year-old and a 73-year-old were also admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to VPD.
Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar
Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
Collision at Hometown Jewelry leaves one dead
According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday, Jan. 14, an accident at Hometown Jewelry and Loan left one man dead. At roughly 3:30 a.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by a 57-year-old Live Oak man, identified as Dale William Morris, was heading southbound on Highway 129. When Morris approached the city limits of Live Oak at the intersection of Duval Street and Highway 129, he traveled onto the curb due to an alleged health emergency. Morris then collided with the corner of Hometown Jewelry and Loan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
LCSO warns public of jury duty scam that has resurfaced in Leon County
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has resurfaced in the area.
Valdosta man arrested for drugs, obstruction after fleeing from traffic stop
A man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a foot chase and the discovery of drugs. On January 16, at approximately 3:51 am., Valdosta police observed a vehicle traveling in the 700 block of East Ann Street that had a suspended registration. As the officer conducted a...
