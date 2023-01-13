According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday, Jan. 14, an accident at Hometown Jewelry and Loan left one man dead. At roughly 3:30 a.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by a 57-year-old Live Oak man, identified as Dale William Morris, was heading southbound on Highway 129. When Morris approached the city limits of Live Oak at the intersection of Duval Street and Highway 129, he traveled onto the curb due to an alleged health emergency. Morris then collided with the corner of Hometown Jewelry and Loan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LIVE OAK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO