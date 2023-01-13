ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

WCTV

Valdosta Sunday night shooting, teen victim

One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three victims were injured after a Valdosta gathering Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police say they responded to South Georgia Medical Center around 8 p.m. after a 35-year-old came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Shortly after talking to the victim, an 85-year-old and a 73-year-old were also admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to VPD.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
TIFTON, GA
WCTV

Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

3 recovering after Sunday shooting in Valdosta

Three people are recovering after being shot in Valdosta Sunday. Police responded to South Georgia Medical Center around 8:15 p.m. on January 15, after a 35-year-old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. While officers were speaking with this victim, two other victims, a...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar

Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
VALDOSTA, GA
riverbendnews.org

Collision at Hometown Jewelry leaves one dead

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday, Jan. 14, an accident at Hometown Jewelry and Loan left one man dead. At roughly 3:30 a.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by a 57-year-old Live Oak man, identified as Dale William Morris, was heading southbound on Highway 129. When Morris approached the city limits of Live Oak at the intersection of Duval Street and Highway 129, he traveled onto the curb due to an alleged health emergency. Morris then collided with the corner of Hometown Jewelry and Loan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIVE OAK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Live Oak man dies in collision with building

A Live Oak man died Saturday morning when his SUV traveled through an intersection and crashed into Hometown Jewelry and Loan. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 57-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 129 (Ohio Avenue) at 3:30 a.m. when approached Duval Street. He traveled through the intersection onto the southbound curb and sidewalk and collided with the building.
LIVE OAK, FL

