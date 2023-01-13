Read full article on original website
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Reps. Schiff, Bacon and other lawmakers react to latest Biden documents revelations
WASHINGTON (TND) — Following revelations by the White House Saturday that an additional six pages of classified documents were discovered in President Joe Biden’s private Delaware residence, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers were pushed for comment on the slate Sunday morning news shows. While members of their respective parties played traditional political football most of the last week regarding the issue, some lawmakers offered objective overviews of the political situation for the president Sunday morning.
What does Biden's documents saga mean for his 2024 re-election chances?
House Republicans have launched an investigation into the discovery of documents with classified markings at an office President Biden used after serving as vice president, and at his Wilmington, Delaware, private residence. Biden's personal lawyers discovered the papers and handed them over to the National Archives. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to the White House on Sunday demanding visitor logs for Biden's home, saying in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain that without a list of visitors "the American people will never know who had access to these...
