‘Everybody dreams of this stuff’: NC teacher wins $1 million in 2nd chance lottery drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teacher collected $1 million Friday from a lottery drawing she won on a second chance.
Diane Ingram of Hamlet was told about the big win last week during a phone call from lottery headquarters.
“It seemed too good to be true,” she told N.C. Education Lottery officials. “When I got here, it finally started to feel real,” she added about picking up the money in Raleigh.
Ingram said she didn’t even know about the second-chance drawing until she got the call, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.
“I completely forgot about it,” Ingram said. “Out of sight, out of mind.”
Ingram, 66, said she plans use the winnings to buy a new car, pay some bills, and take a trip to Alaska.
“Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Ingram said in the news release.
Ingram chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $427,500 after taxes, official said.
Ingram won the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on Jan. 4.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 3