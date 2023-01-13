ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

‘Everybody dreams of this stuff’: NC teacher wins $1 million in 2nd chance lottery drawing

By Rodney Overton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNZvi_0kE2Eb3500

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teacher collected $1 million Friday from a lottery drawing she won on a second chance.

Diane Ingram of Hamlet was told about the big win last week during a phone call from lottery headquarters.

“It seemed too good to be true,” she told N.C. Education Lottery officials. “When I got here, it finally started to feel real,” she added about picking up the money in Raleigh.

Ingram said she didn’t even know about the second-chance drawing until she got the call, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I completely forgot about it,” Ingram said. “Out of sight, out of mind.”

Ingram, 66, said she plans use the winnings to buy a new car, pay some bills, and take a trip to Alaska.

“Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Ingram said in the news release.

Ingram chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $427,500 after taxes, official said.

Ingram won the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Georgia Richardson, of Charlotte, is the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She won on Jan. 9 in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

New Knees For A Lincolnton, North Carolina Lottery Winner

This is the bees knees. New knees for a Lincolnton, North Carolina lottery winner. A North Carolina woman from Lincoln County was finally able to get the knee replacement surgery she needs after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Her name is Ronda Isaac (this is not her picture by the way) and she lives in Lincolnton. She says she was surprised and actually relieved to win the prize.
LINCOLNTON, NC
FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

North Carolina Zoo mourns loss of Natalie the rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo announced the death of Natalie, a southern white rhinoceros who was euthanized on Jan. 10 after her health declined. Zookeepers said Natalie, 30, had a personality that matched her over two-ton size. Southern white rhinos are the second-largest land mammal after elephants. The veterinarian and animal care […]
ASHEBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy