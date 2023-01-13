Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
C.J. boys suffer first loss of season to Pace Academy
KETTERIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne saw its undefeated season come to an end on Saturday night with a 62-55 defeat against Pace Academy in boys basketball at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont HS. George Washington III led the Eagles with 26 points on the night, while his brother B.B. Washington, dropped […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking Buckeye Quarterback CJ Stroud Makes Decision on Future
OHIO – Buckeye football player CJ Stroud is heading to the draft he announced on Monday. On twitter CJ stated, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor and opportunity. To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all the uncertainties one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me.”
Sidney Daily News
Friday basketball roundup: Vordemark’s big night not enough for Sidney against Piqua
SIDNEY — A bad second quarter cost Sidney in a 68-48 loss to rival Piqua in a Miami Valley League game on Friday. The Indians (10-2, 8-2 MVL Miami Division) finished the first quarter on a 5-1 run to take an 19-15 lead, then dominated the second quarter with an 18-6 scoring edge to take a 37-21 halftime lead.
WKRC
University of Cincinnati cheer team and mascot win back-to-back national championships
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati cheer team and mascot each won their second-straight national championship on Saturday. The Bearcats competed at the UCA College Cheerleading & Dance Team nationals in Orlando, Fla. The Bearcats cheerleading team won the 2023 Division IA Cheer Game Day Awards, defeating schools such...
CJ Stroud was never the reason for OSU losses
Brendan Gulick from Sports Illustrated joined the Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin. They discuss the rumors around CJ Stroud and whether he will come back to Columbus or enter the NFL draft. Should Ryan day give up playcalling?
Darrell Dee Davis, 59
Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
Fairborn Daily Herald
Fairborn Daily Herald
The Fairborn City School District will join more than 700 throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is “Supporting success for all students,” the district announced. “Our school board members are citizen-servants who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all with minimal pay,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say things for all they do.” School board members (left to right) are Tim Steininger, President Jerry Browning, Wendy Landon, Katie Mlod, and Vice President Pat McCoart.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Ohio is Filled with History
Ross County, Ohio is located in the southern part of the state and is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. The county was founded in 1798 and is named after James Ross, a prominent politician and statesman of the time. The county has a long history dating back...
ocj.com
Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team
Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau. Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants, which all serve delicious Japanese food (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you want a tasty bowl of ramen, you can't go wrong with this place in central Ohio. Customers enjoy their tonkotsu ramen, which has a delicious and creamy broth made from pork bones and chicken bones. You can add a variety of toppings to your ramen such as chashu pork, grilled chicken, gyoza, spicy pork kimchi, shrimp tempura, and more. Patrons also enjoy the restaurant's curry, which is made with 11 different fruits and vegetables plus 10 different spices, and highly recommend getting the curry with pork cutlets.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Fairborn placing small levy on May ballot
FAIRBORN — Voters in the Fairborn City School District are being asked to approve a bond issue for the new high school in the May election. The board of education voted Thursday night to put a 1.70-mill levy on the ballot for the purpose of providing funds to complete the construction of the new building. The additional funds are necessary due to inflation on construction prices that have occurred since passage of the original bond issue in November 2020.
wyso.org
Avelo Airlines makes fully booked first trip out of Dayton
Avelo Airlines made its first flight out of Dayton on Friday, January 13th. The airline will make a non-stop route to Orlando International Airport on Mondays and Fridays every week. The flight on Friday to Orlando, was fully booked, with 189 passengers on the Boeing 737 jet. One of them...
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
Comments / 0