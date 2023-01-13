Read full article on original website
Leap High With This Women’s Nike Air Max Scorpion
While Jordan Brand has explored the Lunar New Year by marking the near entirety of its extensive catalog with “Year of the Rabbit” motifs, Nike Inc. has opted for a similar homage to the springy mammal through its’ “Leap High” collection. Having touched down across an equal number of disparate propositions, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is undergoing a second treatment of the festivities for a women’s-exclusive effort.
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 “Cool Grey”
Due in large part to the influence of the late Virgil Abloh, the Air Jordan 2 has enjoyed quite the resurgence across the past year. This is to continue in 2023, as MJ’s second signature has prepared a drove of brand new styles the likes of the women’s exclusive “Cool Grey” colorway.
The New Balance 550 Dresses Up In “Off-White” And “Chili Red”
The New Balance 550 has already released in countless colorways, and yet droves more are set to land later this year. This pair, which combines “Off-White” with “Chile Red,” is but another new addition to the basketball oxford’s 2023 catalog. Though simple, leaning on tones...
The Women’s New Balance 550 “Reflection” Is Available Now
The New Balance 550 has been one of the more popular silhouettes on the sneaker market for over two years after spending the majority of thirty-one years in the vault. As the New England institution continues to work out the model’s release cycle, it’s outfitting Steven Smith’s design in several compelling ensembles, with the latest being a “Reflection,” “Vintage Teal,” and “Dawn Glow” outfit exclusive to women.
The Jordan Two Trey Joins In On The Wave Of “Barely Grape” Accents
While hybrid Jordan silhouettes have carved out a seldom niche amongst the brand’s retro tooled efforts, silhouettes such as the Jordan Two Trey continue to serve Jumpman’s youth-exclusive efforts. Case in point? Pulling the upcoming Air Jordan 7’s “Barley Grape” accent for a brightened color match.
Denim And Corduroy Tooling Coats The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape
From quilted uppers, canvas panels and suede accents, the Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape stands at the forefront of the Beaverton brand’s reimagined running designs crafted through a sustainable-minded lens. Having last dressed it’s Air Max 1 counterpart, the workwear-associated material now extends across the refreshed Air Max silhouette.
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Gets Colorful For Air Max Day 2023
Nike’s Air Max technology celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022. And while arguably lackluster, the milestone event gave way to several compelling styles of fan-favorite silhouettes as well as the launch of the Air Max Scorpion, the boldest design in the visible Air series yet. Ahead of March 26,...
Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility” Releases On January 28th
The Air Jordan 2 was given a very warm homecoming across 2022, awarded several new colorways as well as collaborations with some of the Jumpman’s biggest partners. Much of this momentum is to continue into the new year, too, as the brand has prepared an even greater selection of both mid-top and low-top offerings alike.
Autumn Hues Land On The Nike Air Penny 2 “Wheat Gold”
With collaborative endeavors by Social Status and Stussy already in the books, Nike is now looking internally to give the Air Penny 2 Retro some proper due for the current era. Yes, we need the OG colorways, but there’s plenty of room for modern colorways, like this upcoming “Wheat Gold” proposition.
Jordans And Dunks To Restock During Nike’s “3 Days Of Drops” Online Event
Over the last several months, NIKE, Inc. has restocked dozens of sneakers that would’ve immediately sold out and fetched astronomical markups on the secondary market. Business-wise, the decision makes sense given the company’s current need for liquid cash and abundant product inventory, and casual and savvy sneaker enthusiasts alike aren’t complaining.
A Vintage Green Aesthetic Coats The New Balance 550
Reintroduced three years ago at the hand of Teddy Santis and co. at Aimé Leon Dore, the New Balance 550 has enjoyed a reinvigorated slate of offerings harkening to the silhouettes roots sewn from the hardwood, such as this compelling “Pine Green” accented proposition. Mimicking its “Vintage...
J.L-A.L’s Upcoming Collaboration With HOKA Is Inspired By And Built For The Outdoors
It hasn’t been very long since London-based designer Jean-Luc A. Lavelle broke onto the scene, garnering attention for his unique perspective on technical apparel. From learning to sew during the pandemic to joining Goldwin as an External Designer, A. Lavelle has quickly turned his hobby into a career, further realizing his dreams with every meticulously-engineered piece. His eponymous label, J.L-A.L, is now stocked at a wide range of retailers — and has even attracted the attention of HOKA, who has graciously provided the burgeoning talent the opportunity to reimagine the TOR ULTRA.
The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 Launches Globally On January 30
After a month of teaser images, the Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 will finally see a retail launch on Jan. 19 at an exclusive pop-up event in Paris; online drop via the streetwear label’s online store; and global release on Jan. 30. At first glance, the upcoming...
The New Balance 991 Made In UK Brews Up A Mocha Brown Suede Colorway
A staple of the brand’s manufacturing efforts in England, the New Balance 991 recently emerged in a mocha brown-colored suede perfect for autumn. A couple of years removed from its twentieth anniversary, the silhouette continues to boast a cult-following due to its high-quality and tried-and-proven comfort. Leather panels join the aforementioned hairy material across the upper, with mesh rounding out the trifecta via the base layer. Contrasting accents throughout the New Balance proposition take on grey and off white tones, while the cushioning solution underfoot opts for a standard yellowish finish. Lastly, tread opts for a black and grey finish that evokes the original NB 991 from 2001, a popular design manufactured in Flimby, Cumbria, United Kingdom.
“Collegiate Green” Anchors The adidas Forum 84 Hi
Storming onto the court in 1984 like a bat out of hell, the adidas Forum 84 continues to proffer the silhouette’s original, tried-and-true design language from decades ago. Typically collected through collaborative propositions, the latest effort now undergoes a vintage wash of “Collegiate Green”. Seemingly flipping the...
An Eye-Popping “Hot Punch” Cures The Nike SB Nyjah 3
With his selection as a part of the 2023 USA Skateboarding National Team for Men’s Street, Nyjah Hutson will have a slew of choices for which colorway to break out from his lengthy slate of Nike SB Nyjah 3’s. And while tonal compositions have dominated the silhouette as of late, a boisterous “Hot Punch” ensemble is sure to expand the silhouette’s chosen palette.
A Wave Of “Freshwater” Crashes Across The Nike Air Max 90
While Air Max Day remains a few weeks away, the Beaverton brand has already begun preparing for the festivities with an increased run of their staple cushioning solution, such as this wash of “Freshwater” across the Nike Air Max 90. Taking design cues from the alternate “Mariners”-treated Nike...
Yu-Gi-Oh! And adidas Summon Another Collaborative ADI2000
When I was growing up, I was afraid to talk about anime. Many were quick to make fun of the medium, often writing it off as childish cartoons. But now, with the onset of incredible adaptations — e.g. My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and many, many others — the subculture has not only become accepted but cool, with the most popular franchises viewed as regularly as their Western, live action counterparts.
Ask Ja Morant Anything With This Upcoming Nike JA 1
Centers around the League still haven’t seemed to have gotten the memo, don’t jump with Ja Morant. A full month before the All-Star break and Nike’s most recent signature athlete has already begun compiling his bids for dunk of the year, all while suiting up in the recently unveiled Nike Ja 1. Having already unveiled a duo of titular propositions on-court, first-look images now unveil Morant’s third colorway with The Swoosh which comes rife in the most asked questions about the Beaverton brand’s latest superstar.
