AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick took their third oaths of office together Tuesday morning on the steps of the Texas Capitol building. During their inaugural addresses, each lined out their priorities for the current legislative session and their next four years in office, namely, what to do with the $188 billion budget for 2024-25, including a $33 billion dollar surplus left over from the last session’s budget.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO