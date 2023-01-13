ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcellville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Loudoun Supervisors Pledge to Govern Through ‘Equity Lens’

One day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorations, county supervisors approved a resolution adopting “Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” of the county government. The resolution defines equity as “a fundamental value defined as the commitment to promote fairness and justice in the formation of priorities,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Keolis Makes ‘Final Offer’ in Loudoun Transit Strike

Loudoun County’s transit contractor has made its “last, best and final offer” in the stalemate with the union representing the county’s striking transit workers. Keolis North America last week said it sent an offer to representatives of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents transit workers across the region. The two sides are now in a weeklong deadlock in contract negotiations, with ATU members beginning a strike last Tuesday. Keolis took over the $101 million, five-year Loudoun Transit contract in April 2021, combining the previously separate contracts for local and commuter buses.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Loudoun Supervisors Vote Tonight on Equity Resolution

Loudoun County supervisors tonight will once again consider a resolution adopting “Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” of the county government, this time planning to vote. The proposed resolution first came to the board in December, when supervisors decided to hold off on a vote to give...
Letter: Sergeant John McKee, Salvation Army of Loudoun County

Editor: For more than 25 years, The Salvation Army of Loudoun has fought poverty in our community. We have weathered many a storm through the years, and now we face another: the traumatic ripple effect on working families and others from COVID-19. We know, firsthand, that members in our community are still struggling, and the rising costs of inflation is compounding the crisis.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Demolition Begins for Church & Market Project in Downtown Leesburg

After several weeks of asbestos abatement and other interior preparations, crews this week began the demolition of the former Loudoun Times-Mirror printing plant and warehouse building. The structure is being razed to make room for the Church & Market development that includes 116 rental apartments and more than 33,000 square...
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
$500M Tysons senior-living condo project tops out

One of the priciest high-rise projects in Tysons, Virginia, has “topped out,” with developers completing the final concrete pour of the roof. The Mather, scheduled to open in 2024, will be a luxury senior-living condo community in two buildings. Phase one includes 179 condo units, and phase two will have 114 units. The $500 million project, at 7929 Westpark Drive, is being co-developed by nonprofit senior community developer Mather and Westminster Capital.
TYSONS, VA
Lego Discovery Center to Open This Summer in Springfield

The 32,000-square foot indoor LEGO® Discovery Center is set to open at Springfield Town Center this summer, according to the shopping center. The attraction has been co-created by Merlin Entertainment and the LEGO Group and will be accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property in Grand Court. This is the very first location in Greater Washington.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market

A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Crystal Cline launches campaign for Warren County Sheriff

Cline has served the Town of Front Royal for over 22 years in law enforcement. She currently serves as the Operations Captain, which is the operational commander of the patrol and investigations divisions (criminal and narcotic). Captain Cline also supervises all critical response areas, including the Emergency Services Team (SWAT), Crisis Negotiations Team, and the Civil Disturbance Unit.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

