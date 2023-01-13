Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Pledge to Govern Through ‘Equity Lens’
One day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorations, county supervisors approved a resolution adopting “Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” of the county government. The resolution defines equity as “a fundamental value defined as the commitment to promote fairness and justice in the formation of priorities,...
loudounnow.com
Keolis Makes ‘Final Offer’ in Loudoun Transit Strike
Loudoun County’s transit contractor has made its “last, best and final offer” in the stalemate with the union representing the county’s striking transit workers. Keolis North America last week said it sent an offer to representatives of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents transit workers across the region. The two sides are now in a weeklong deadlock in contract negotiations, with ATU members beginning a strike last Tuesday. Keolis took over the $101 million, five-year Loudoun Transit contract in April 2021, combining the previously separate contracts for local and commuter buses.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Vote Tonight on Equity Resolution
Loudoun County supervisors tonight will once again consider a resolution adopting “Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” of the county government, this time planning to vote. The proposed resolution first came to the board in December, when supervisors decided to hold off on a vote to give...
Fairfax Co. Supervisor seeks changes after thousands raise concerns over dangerous road
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County Supervisor said change is coming to a dangerous road in the county that most recently was the site of a car crash that left two area high school students dead earlier this month. Pat Herrity sent a series of Tweets on Monday thanking the Virginia […]
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
Loudoun public defender questions impact of change to prosecuting misdemeanor cases
LEESBURG, Va. — The top prosecutor of Loudoun County may want to shift away from handling some misdemeanor cases, but there are still questions of what the potential impact might look like. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj sent a memorandum to judges in late December that signaled a...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Sergeant John McKee, Salvation Army of Loudoun County
Editor: For more than 25 years, The Salvation Army of Loudoun has fought poverty in our community. We have weathered many a storm through the years, and now we face another: the traumatic ripple effect on working families and others from COVID-19. We know, firsthand, that members in our community are still struggling, and the rising costs of inflation is compounding the crisis.
loudounnow.com
Demolition Begins for Church & Market Project in Downtown Leesburg
After several weeks of asbestos abatement and other interior preparations, crews this week began the demolition of the former Loudoun Times-Mirror printing plant and warehouse building. The structure is being razed to make room for the Church & Market development that includes 116 rental apartments and more than 33,000 square...
WSET
Va. state lawmakers propose bill banning data centers near historic landmarks
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In the latest chapter of a fierce battle over possible new data centers in Prince William County, state lawmakers are stepping in with a bill that could have an impact on a major project if passed into law. Back in November, the Prince William County...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Virginia school district under investigation for alleged violation of human rights act
Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications.
WTOP
$500M Tysons senior-living condo project tops out
One of the priciest high-rise projects in Tysons, Virginia, has “topped out,” with developers completing the final concrete pour of the roof. The Mather, scheduled to open in 2024, will be a luxury senior-living condo community in two buildings. Phase one includes 179 condo units, and phase two will have 114 units. The $500 million project, at 7929 Westpark Drive, is being co-developed by nonprofit senior community developer Mather and Westminster Capital.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Lego Discovery Center to Open This Summer in Springfield
The 32,000-square foot indoor LEGO® Discovery Center is set to open at Springfield Town Center this summer, according to the shopping center. The attraction has been co-created by Merlin Entertainment and the LEGO Group and will be accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property in Grand Court. This is the very first location in Greater Washington.
theburn.com
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
bethesdamagazine.com
Progressives float bill to let Montgomery, other counties hike taxes on top earners
A bill heralded by progressive lawmakers would allow Montgomery County and other jurisdictions in Maryland to raise income taxes on high-earning residents by a half-percentage point to provide tax relief for low- and moderate-income families. The bill would increase the maximum allowable income tax rate from 3.2% to 3.7%. “It’s...
NBC Washington
Fairfax School Board Candidate Pretends to Be Parent of Transgender Child in Call to Clinic
A candidate running for the Fairfax County School Board is receiving criticism for a video he shared on social media of himself pretending to be a parent of a transgender child. Republican Jeff Hoffmann recorded himself lying about his identity on a call with the Inova Pride Clinic, which offers...
WJLA
'Still carries a pain': Alexandria to consider changing street names honoring Confederates
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — There’s believed to be some 40 streets in the City of Alexandria named after Civil War leaders from the South -- like Nathan Bedford Forrest, the Confederate icon who went on to become the KKK’s first Grand Wizard. Or William Quantrill, who led...
D.C. Lawmakers Override Bowser’s Veto Of Criminal Code Rewrite, Decry ‘Fear-Mongering’ Around Bill
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code, with multiple lawmakers decrying what they called “fear-mongering” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the issue of public safety in the city. The 12-1 vote...
royalexaminer.com
Crystal Cline launches campaign for Warren County Sheriff
Cline has served the Town of Front Royal for over 22 years in law enforcement. She currently serves as the Operations Captain, which is the operational commander of the patrol and investigations divisions (criminal and narcotic). Captain Cline also supervises all critical response areas, including the Emergency Services Team (SWAT), Crisis Negotiations Team, and the Civil Disturbance Unit.
