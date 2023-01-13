Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO