Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Bleacher Report
Jalen Duren's Status for Pistons vs. Bulls in France Doubtful After Losing Passport
Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren is missing a passport he needs to get into Europe to play Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Per The Athletic's James Edwards III, Duren lost his passport ahead of the NBA's first game in Europe since January 2020. Edwards noted the Pistons are "working...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Wows NBA Fans After Dropping Season-High 48 in Lakers Win vs. Rockets
LeBron James is doing everything in his power to keep the Los Angeles Lakers' head above water in the Western Conference playoff race. The four-time NBA MVP scored a season-high 48 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in Monday's 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. He also finished +19 in 36 minutes, tied for his second-best mark of the season.
Bleacher Report
Raptors Rumors: OG Anunoby Trade Would Require 'Haul' in Dejounte Murray Range
If the Toronto Raptors move OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, it's going to cost a boatload of assets, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:. "Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta's offseason price for Dejounte Murray—multiple unprotected first round picks—for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri," Fischer reported.
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says He Received 7th Drug Test Notice of 2022-23 Season
Ja Morant has been popular with the NBA's drug-testing program this season. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar tweeted on Tuesday that he was drug-tested for a seventh time this season:. Morant had already joked about the league's drug-testing program back in November, when he healed surprisingly quickly after suffering a left...
Bleacher Report
Twitter Hypes Dejounte Murray as Hawks' 'Best Player' Over Trae Young in Win vs. Heat
The Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak to three games and are back to .500 (22-22) following Monday's 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat. Atlanta dropped 70 points by halftime and led by as many as 26 points before slowly losing steam in the second half. The Hawks' lead dwindled to just five points inside the final two minutes before Dejounte Murray connected from deep with 1:36 on the clock.
Bleacher Report
Report: Fred VanVleet, Raptors Appear Open to Resuming Contract Talks at Season's End
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but he reportedly is open to staying put. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the feeling is mutual even though he and Toronto couldn't agree...
Bleacher Report
Who Will NBA's Worst Teams Unload Before the 2023 Trade Deadline?
The NBA's race for Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and the top prospects of the 2023 draft class is...well, less crowded than expected. Despite the allure of these potential fortune-changing talents, most teams have avoided the temptation to tank. Maybe that's due to flattened lottery odds or the chance to compete for a play-in tournament. Perhaps others think there's still enough season remaining to pull the rip cord later and hope the ping-pong balls bounce their way.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner on Raptors' Radar Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are looking to make some additions ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the team appears to be targeting two of the league's most talented centers. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton and Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner are among the centers "on Toronto's radar,"...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets Expected to Listen to Terry Rozier Offers at Deadline
As the Charlotte Hornets continue to sink further down the standings, Terry Rozier could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are expected to listen to offers for the 28-year-old shooting guard. It could be difficult for the...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: John Wall Dangled in Trade Offers for Frontcourt Depth at Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly made veteran guard John Wall available in their pursuit of frontcourt depth. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clips are hoping to land "a more accomplished center" than Moses Brown to serve as the primary backup to starting center Ivica Zubac. The...
Bleacher Report
Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Interests Suns, Magic in Free Agency
The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic are reportedly among the teams interested in Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet if he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Orlando and Phoenix are chief among interested parties as VanVleet prepares for his first foray into the open market.
Bleacher Report
John Wall Calls Rockets Tenure 'Beyond Trash,' Discusses James Harden's Departure
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall did not enjoy his 18 months with the Houston Rockets. During an appearance on the Tidal League podcast, Wall said his time with the Rockets was "beyond trash" while also discussing James Harden's mindset when he arrived in Houston. Wall added:. "I'm going...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley
The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract
Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
Bleacher Report
Jrue Holiday Thrills NBA Twitter With Dominance Without Giannis as Bucks Beat Raptors
The Milwaukee Bucks have been working through the absence of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he missed his fourth straight game on Monday because of knee soreness. Thankfully for Milwaukee, veteran point guard Jrue Holiday put forth another strong performance to lead the team to a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Holiday poured in 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks
The Detroit Pistons might sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't yet going into full selling mode ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Monday the Pistons "have shown very little interest" in dealing guard Alec Burks. It's a similar story with forward Saddiq Bey, whom Edwards speculated the Pistons won't move "unless a deal they can't refuse comes around."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick
The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."
Bleacher Report
Jerome Tang, Keyontae Johnson Praised for Brilliance as Kansas State Upsets Kansas
The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats upset the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks 83-82 in overtime on Tuesday in Manhattan to improve to 16-2 this season. Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills were brilliant for Kansas State in the win. Johnson finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the win. He also scored the game-winning basket, a poster alley-oop dunk on Jalen Wilson.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James, Suns' Devin Booker Among Stars Now Ineligible to Be Traded
Some of the best players in the NBA are now ineligible to be traded for the rest of the season. Bobby Marks of ESPN noted nine players with extension restrictions meet that criteria as of Sunday, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Comments / 0