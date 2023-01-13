ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Raptors Rumors: OG Anunoby Trade Would Require 'Haul' in Dejounte Murray Range

If the Toronto Raptors move OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, it's going to cost a boatload of assets, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:. "Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta's offseason price for Dejounte Murray—multiple unprotected first round picks—for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri," Fischer reported.
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

Who Will NBA's Worst Teams Unload Before the 2023 Trade Deadline?

The NBA's race for Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and the top prospects of the 2023 draft class is...well, less crowded than expected. Despite the allure of these potential fortune-changing talents, most teams have avoided the temptation to tank. Maybe that's due to flattened lottery odds or the chance to compete for a play-in tournament. Perhaps others think there's still enough season remaining to pull the rip cord later and hope the ping-pong balls bounce their way.
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Fred VanVleet, Raptors Appear Open to Resuming Contract Talks at Season's End

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but he reportedly is open to staying put. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the feeling is mutual even though he and Toronto couldn't agree...
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Wows NBA Fans After Dropping Season-High 48 in Lakers Win vs. Rockets

LeBron James is doing everything in his power to keep the Los Angeles Lakers' head above water in the Western Conference playoff race. The four-time NBA MVP scored a season-high 48 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in Monday's 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. He also finished +19 in 36 minutes, tied for his second-best mark of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says He Received 7th Drug Test Notice of 2022-23 Season

Ja Morant has been popular with the NBA's drug-testing program this season. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar tweeted on Tuesday that he was drug-tested for a seventh time this season:. Morant had already joked about the league's drug-testing program back in November, when he healed surprisingly quickly after suffering a left...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Jrue Holiday Thrills NBA Twitter With Dominance Without Giannis as Bucks Beat Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks have been working through the absence of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he missed his fourth straight game on Monday because of knee soreness. Thankfully for Milwaukee, veteran point guard Jrue Holiday put forth another strong performance to lead the team to a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Holiday poured in 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Twitter Hypes Dejounte Murray as Hawks' 'Best Player' Over Trae Young in Win vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak to three games and are back to .500 (22-22) following Monday's 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat. Atlanta dropped 70 points by halftime and led by as many as 26 points before slowly losing steam in the second half. The Hawks' lead dwindled to just five points inside the final two minutes before Dejounte Murray connected from deep with 1:36 on the clock.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley

The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract

Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Interests Suns, Magic in Free Agency

The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic are reportedly among the teams interested in Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet if he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Orlando and Phoenix are chief among interested parties as VanVleet prepares for his first foray into the open market.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Predicting the Biggest NFL Trades That Could Shape the 2023 Offseason

NFL teams can shake up the offseason with blockbuster trades that alter the plans of other clubs going into free agency and the draft. In the coming months, we could see big-name playmakers, starting-caliber quarterbacks and a head coach on the move. As non-playoff teams begin to make offseason plans,...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies

It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani's Next Contract in MLB Free Agency Speculated on by Exec, Agent

Shohei Ohtani could be baseball's first $500 million man. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN discussed Ohtani's free-agency haul next winter, with one agent estimating the two-way star will land a 10-year, $430 million contract and a team executive throwing out a 12-year, $480 million contract. Others around Major League Baseball believe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy