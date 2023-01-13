Read full article on original website
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Look: Derek Carr Took An Interesting Trip On Saturday
It's been a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for NFL quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders are officially moving on from the veteran quarterback as they seek out a new franchise leader. It's a shocking decision, and one that impacts Carr in every facet of life. Carr is relying ...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
Dolphins fans left stunned as HC Mike McDaniel gets caught vaping on sidelines during wild-card game vs Bills
The third NFL wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins witnessed a nail-biting ending with the Bills getting away with a three-point win at Bills Stadium. The Bills couldn’t grab any points in the last quarter, whereas the Dolphins started running up the score and came up short. We caught a brief glimpse of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel smoking a vape pen at this critical juncture.
Kyle Shanahan might have solved one of his biggest problems
The 49ers have a penchant for blowing big leads. They’re 44-13 under head coach Kyle Shanahan when leading by 10-plus points. Those 13 losses are the second-most by any team in that stretch, trailing only the Colts who have 14 such losses per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. They’ve appeared to be solving that issue over the last half of the 2022 season.
Bengals owner Mike Brown says he wants QB Joe Burrow to stay in Cincinnati for a long time
The Cincinnati Bengals want to keep quarterback Joe Burrow for the long haul. But whether or not they can afford the former top-overall draft pick is another matter.
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
NFL World Reacts To Mike McDaniel's Postgame Admission
The Miami Dolphins fell painfully short of upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After offsetting a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter, the Dolphins had the ball down 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. A 4th-and-1 near midfield represented a turning point with 2:28 remaining. Unfortunately, the ...
3 Chargers most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round collapse vs. Jaguars
Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low. The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have...
Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win
The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday
Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
Bills' Devin Singletary: Leads Bills in rushing
Singletary rushed 10 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round. Singletary garnered two fewer carries than rookie James Cook, who also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter. Despite Cook's involvement, though, Singletary still led Buffalo in rushing yards. As the Bills now advance to the AFC divisional round, expect Singletary and Cook to continue to split snaps in Buffalo's backfield.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Gets 12 carries in playoff loss
Edwards rushed 12 times for 39 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round loss to the Bengals. Edwards rotated with J.K. Dobbins, but the latter was far more effective on a per-touch basis, totaling 105 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with this loss. Edwards has one more year left on his contract after rushing for 433 yards and three touchdowns in nine regular-season appearances.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
