Minneapolis, MN

Running back Sean Tyler picks Minnesota over Oklahoma State

By Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0p3x_0kE2D7sr00

Tyler is a senior graduate transfer who could be the top running back next season.

There may be a new No. 1 running back in Minnesota with news that Sean Tyler has committed to the Golden Gophers. The former Western Michigan star had initially planned to transfer to Oklahoma State but on Friday he said he's joining the Big Ten.

“I would like to thank Oklahoma State University and the coaches for giving me an opportunity to further my career,” Tyler announced. “After some deep thinking and talking with my family, I will not be attending OSU. With that being said I’ll be finishing my collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. Forever grateful for the opportunity!”

Tyler, a senior grad transfer, has rushed for 2,157 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield – 43 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns at Western Michigan – and is an explosive kick returner, having taken three kicks back for touchdowns in his college career.

Tyler joins a Minnesota backfield that returns Trey Potts (499 yards in 2022), Darius Taylor and Zach Evans. Bryce Williams could also return for a sixth year.

Minnesota has to replace star running back Mohamed Ibrahim, whose six-year career with the Gophers ended in the bowl game victory over Syracuse.

Tyler is the third Western Michigan player to use the transfer portal and relocate to Minnesota. Previously, wide receiver Corey Crooms and linebacker Ryan Selig committed to the Gophers.

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

