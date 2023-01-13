Read full article on original website
'Meme stock king' takes a stake in Alibaba — What it means for the stock
Spencer Jakab of the Wall Street Journal on Ryan Cohen's Alibaba stake. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid easing inflation
Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. related investing news. Nevertheless, investing in...
Cramer sees bullish signs starting to emerge in the stock market, just not in the same places as before
Being negative can be terrific. Staying negative can be lethal. For, almost all of 2022 will be remembered as a year of disappointment and discouragement. Not for the bears. They were occasionally beaten back — but for the most part, they had the run of the joint. Any time you got too excited, too bullish, you got your arms ripped off by those darned bear claws, and not the kind they have at Dunkin' Donuts.
Here are 9 ways to feel rich on a budget
What does it take to be considered rich? A net worth of around $2.2 million, according to Americans who participated in Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey. What does it take to feel rich? A few financial tools and products you can use, even if you're on a budget. From credit...
Stocks Waver, Retail Sales, United Airlines, Moderna, Albertsons - Five Things To Know
Stock futures waver, bonds rally on Bank of Japan surprise; December retail sales in focus amid gas price retreat; United Airlines shares higher on earnings beat, bullish outlook; Moderna shares leap on positive data from RSV drug trial and Albertsons gets court approval for $4 billion dividend payment.
How the secret $40 billion food fraud market works
The food in your kitchen cabinets may not be what it seems. Fraudsters motivated by economic gain secretly infiltrate the global food market through a variety of means, including counterfeits, dilutions, substitution and mislabeling, according to the Global Food Safety Initiative. This not only adds to your food bill, but can put your health and safety at risk. Some estimates say food fraud affects at least 1% of the global trade at a cost as high as $40 billion a year.
4 key money moves in an uncertain economy, according to financial advisors
The new year could bring more economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there are still plenty ways to shield yourself from potential headwinds, advisors say. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the ups and downs. By most measures, the new year...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Morgan Stanley beat, Goldman Sachs miss, Estee Lauder boost
2. The Dow and S&P 500 go into Tuesday on a four-session winning streak. Markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The. is on a six-session roll. I see bullish signs emerging in the market but in different places than before. Though consolidation rekindles bears. 3. Declines...
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023: Cramer adds this new stock to the portfolio
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share how they are handling current market conditions as the S&P Oscillator says we are in overbought territory. Jim explains why he is adding a new stock to the Charitable Trust portfolio that has been surging. He also says there are two other buying opportunities for new Club members, and trims a small amount from one holding that has been on a tear.
Beijing is taking 'golden shares' in Alibaba and Tencent — here's what that may mean
Many investors think Beijing's crackdown on technology firms is ending, but the Chinese government will still hold influence over names like Alibaba and Tencent. CNBC's Ted Kemp reports.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
Options Action: Bullish bets on T
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on bullish options bets on AT&T. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,904.87 per ounce after hitting its highest since the end of...
Carvana adopts 'poison pill' and sells $4 billion of auto loans
Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss...
Jim Cramer picks his favorite travel, restaurant, live entertainment and gym stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores on the economy: It's important to focus on areas we can control
Enrique Lores, HP Inc. CEO, joins 'Closing Bell' from Davos to discuss the market for computers and his thoughts on the economy.
Bitcoin holds above $21,000, and Three Arrows founders pitch crypto debt platform: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores how centralized exchanges are turning to proof of reserves as a way to assure customers of liquidity after the downfall of FTX.
China reports 3% GDP growth for 2022 as December retail sales, industrial production beat estimates
BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
Jim Cramer warns investors not to panic-sell reliable stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors not to discard their traditional, steady stocks after Tuesday's trading session. "It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness," he said, adding, "I'm urging the opposite." The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday on...
Asia-Pacific markets mostly fall as investors digest Chinese economic data
Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded Tuesday as investors digested a slew of Chinese economic data. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component ended its session 0.13% higher at 11,800.55 and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to 3,224.24 as data showed nation's GDP grew by 3% in 2022, marking one of the slowest growth in decades.
