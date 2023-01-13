ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 5

40 acres and a mule
3d ago

that's section 8 in your neighborhood. whatever you have that they envy, they are coming for you.

Reply
4
Funnyuask
4d ago

It's ppl probably from your neighborhood. someone will talk I hope.🙏 to this family.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Man Charged in Shooting Death of Lancaster Man

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, of York County with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol in connection with the shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White of Lancaster.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel

A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Charlotte teens arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police took two teens into custody on Monday after they say the teens stole a car with a 4-year-old inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials that her car was stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy