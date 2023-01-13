Read full article on original website
40 acres and a mule
3d ago
that's section 8 in your neighborhood. whatever you have that they envy, they are coming for you.
Reply
4
Funnyuask
4d ago
It's ppl probably from your neighborhood. someone will talk I hope.🙏 to this family.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 in custody after Lancaster home invasion that left woman dead and son shot, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. — Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody for an alleged robbery at a Lancaster home that left a woman dead and her son hurt after being shot, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. The crime happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home...
cn2.com
Man Charged in Shooting Death of Lancaster Man
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, of York County with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol in connection with the shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White of Lancaster.
qcnews.com
Suspect accused of murder in Lancaster captured in York County, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of shooting and killing a 53-year-old man on a property in Lancaster earlier this month was arrested in York County Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, was located Sunday evening...
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WLTX.com
Woman describes hearing gunshots near hotel where suspect is barricaded
West Columbia Police now say shots were fired by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a hotel just off Interstate 26. Here's what a woman nearby saw and heard.
Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
WRAL
Charlotte teens arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police took two teens into custody on Monday after they say the teens stole a car with a 4-year-old inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials that her car was stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
WBTV
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
New details released in overnight search for suspect who crashed while running from police
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is providing new information about an incident that spurred a neighborhood search and shut down area roads on Saturday night. According to a statement released on Sunday morning, the whole incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for having a...
WIS-TV
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Lexington. It was determined by investigators the teenager did not have a license, he was a validated gang member, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Officers said...
WIS-TV
New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
Puppies stolen, gunfire during Charlotte home burglary that ends with chase, crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary in the Charlotte area Friday night near 300 […]
WBTV
Suspect in custody after firing shot in presence of officers, leading chase across state line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing a shot in the presence of officers and leading an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night. According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and...
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
Person seriously hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday, according to MEDIC. It happened along Albemarle Road, which is near Lake Forest Road just before 7 a.m. MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital where they are have life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.
WLTX.com
Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested. According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
Man dies in accident involving excavator at construction site, Belmont police say
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died Monday in an industrial accident involving an excavator at a construction site in Belmont, police said. Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, died at the scene on Nixon Road where homes are being built. No further information has been released. Return to this story for...
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
WBTV
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
Comments / 5