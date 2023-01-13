ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis trash schedule changes due to MLK holiday 2023

By Staff reports
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash in Marion County will operate on a slide schedule – one day forward – next week due to the observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

Service dates are as follows:

  • Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, Jan. 17.
  • Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, Jan. 18.
  • Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, Jan. 19.
  • Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, Jan. 20.
  • Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, Jan. 21.

For more information on trash collection, visit indy.gov/DPW.

