Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Man killed, another hurt in Park Place section of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in the Park Place section of Norfolk early Sunday morning, police said. The investigation began when police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 4:40 a.m. after two men showed up with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police respond to armed robbery at Laskin Road 7-Eleven
Police are now investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.
Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North Main St. Happy Shopper
Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZJ6TZy. Richneck...
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Virginia Beach man arrested following chase with officers
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in custody following a foot pursuit with Virginia Beach officers Friday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said they got an alert from a gun detection technology, ShotSpotter, in the 100 block of Ocean Side Court just after 3:30 p.m. When officers...
At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
Hampton police seek help in identifying burglary suspect
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary. On January 17, around 5 a.m. police received a call that a burglary had taken place at the ABC store in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road.
Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush
The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/detached-garage-catches-fire-in-carrollton-on-wheeler-lane/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on...
Newport News man charged with murder in death of missing Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged with...
19-year-old killed in Hampton shooting Sunday night
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Hampton over the weekend, police said in a press release. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the first block of County Street.
Overnight house fire displaces 3 in Pungo
Officials are now investigating what caused a house fire that left three people without a home in Virginia Beach.
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
Authorities respond to crash involving semi, bus in Suffolk; No one hurt
Authorities are responding to a crash involving a semi and a school bus in Suffolk. It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area where Prudence Road turns onto Pruden Boulevard (U.S. 460).
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39....
House fire on Campbell Road in Chesapeake under investigation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that has displaced two adults. Around 1 p.m. Monday, a homeowner reported there was a fire at their home in the 3800 block of Campbell Road and they were able to get out safely. Firefighters arrived...
Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report
Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.
