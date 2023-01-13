ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Restoring affordable housing in St Paul’s Highland Bridge area

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday morning, January 17, for Restoring Waters and Nellie Francis Court, new housing initiatives developed by Emma Norton and Project for Pride in Living (PPL). The initiative is part of St Paul’s Highland Bridge Master Plan, which designated 20 percent of the 3,800 planned units for affordable housing.
CBS Minnesota

New Minnesota program aims to build Black wealth

A recent study found four in 10 people have no money set aside for a savings account -- that's zero money. There are ways to build wealth with small changes in the new year. Rachel Cruze with Ramsey Solutions shared some steps to organize. Cruze suggests once you have your debts listed, and work on paying off the smallest amounts first. Then work towards building an emergency fund with at least $1,000 in it. For more on plans in Minnesota, click here. You can also watch Ramsey Solutions' two-hour class on building wealth below.
tcbmag.com

St. Thomas Receives $75 Million Gift for New Campus Arena

An unprecedented $75 million gift from billionaire philanthropists Lee and Penny Anderson will enable the University of St. Thomas to build an on-campus athletic arena that will become home to the Tommie hockey and basketball teams. It’s the culmination of St. Thomas’s 2021 move from Division III to Division I athletics.
Bring Me The News

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

Courtesy of JB Vang Partners, Inc. / city of Saint Paul. The City of St. Paul has officially approved a developer to transform the historic Hamm's Brewery complex. JB Vang Partners Inc. was unanimously approved by the city's Housing and Redevelopment Authority to be the exclusive developer for the project, after it was tentatively approved by a city selection committee in December.
MinnPost

Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions

Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Bring Me The News

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Workforce Shortage, Entrepreneurship 2023 Focal Points for Medical Device Industry

Medical Alley’s Frank Jaskulke says the northwest suburbs continue to be an important part of Minnesota’s medical device industry. “You have a wide, diverse supply chain that’s close to a lot of the workers. It still really is the heart of this cluster,” said Jaskulke. “The northwest part of the Twin Cities metro area really is the heart of medical alley. It’s where a large concentration of medical device companies are. We have a growing biotech industry.”
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
fox9.com

Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proposed spending nearly one-third of the state's budget surplus to expand family tax credits and boost public school funding. Walz's proposal uses $5.2 billion of the $17.6 billion projected surplus. It's one element of his overall budget plan...
southsidepride.com

What does the FL in the DFL stand for?

It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
multihousingnews.com

