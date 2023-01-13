Read full article on original website
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathPen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Why is This Unique Beverage Shop in Grand Rapids Getting So Much Hype?
It feels like everyone around Michigan is talking about a new beverage shop that recently opened in Grand Rapids. It's almost impossible to create something new or even be unique anymore. However, the owners of this new beverage shop in Grand Rapids may have come up with something that just may be the first of its kind in the Midwest.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Bask In The Sunlight At This West Michigan Library!?
I do not think it is just me who is not handling the lack of sunlight very well. Not getting enough sunlight or Vitamin D can cause a lot of different systems, including depression. According to Healthline,. "Without enoughsun exposure, your serotonin levels can dip. Low levels of serotonin are...
This $35k Cozy Cabin in Marshall is Perfect for The Minimalist
These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you. This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home... the cabin is 8x20.
New Frederik Meijer Gardens CEO promises to open doors to the arts
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has selected its next president & and CEO who will take over in February, promising to make the arts accessible for more of West Michigan.
Roundabout planned for Green Ridge Square Shopping Center
WALKER, Michigan — A popular shopping center in Kent County could soon look a lot different. The City of Walker is planning to replace the traffic signal in the Green Ridge Square Shopping Center off Alpine Avenue. Walker's engineer says they have considered many different ways to improve the...
Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras
A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.
Want to Buy a Bowling Alley? This One’s Up For Sale in West Michigan
Always wanted to own a bowling alley? There's one for sale in West Michigan - and it's complete with living space!. Snowden Sunset Lanes in Allegan is on the market. After initially announcing its permanent closure in 2021, it seems the bowling alley has stayed open. A post to Facebook...
Popular Grand Rapids BBQ Takeout Joint Shutting its Doors
After six years in business, a popular Grand Rapids BBQ joint is permanently closing. Big Daddy Pete's BBQ at 2921 Eastern Ave SE shared news of the closure to Facebook on January 12, saying,. After six years of providing traditional slow smoked BBQ with a side of good ole hospitality...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Have You Seen this Missing Grand Rapids Woman, Vicki Graham?
Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia. That...
muskegonchannel.com
Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for STEAM Along The Lakeshore May 6th
The push? Help to teach young people the benefits of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Truth be told, they all go hand in hand in some way or another. The challenge? Engaging these young minds in ways that inspire, motivate and drive them to drop the entertainment they have today....which, let's be honest...we'd have a pretty hard time putting down too compared to an Atari 2600. Add in things like Tic Tok and YouTube and the level of input to a sponge of a little mind...well, keeping as far ahead as we can to help them learn is the mission we have as adults.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Daddy Pete’s BBQ closing its doors due to costs, labor shortage
A black-owned business and barbeque favorite on Grand Rapids’ southeast side is shutting its doors after six years.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
WOOD
Handling probation after facing a conviction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your criminal defense in the event you find yourself on the other side of the law, having someone on your side to guide you through every aspect of the courts can make all the difference. Today we have Peter and...
Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s
Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
Grand Rapids Newest Pet Store Offers The Best For Your Pets Naturally
We love our pets, and a lot of us like to treat them like they're a member of the family. So, naturally we want them to live their best lives. But if you love your pets, obviously you want the best for them, right? Then maybe it's time you try to feed them the best thing you can.
