Grand Rapids, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

97.9 WGRD

Bask In The Sunlight At This West Michigan Library!?

I do not think it is just me who is not handling the lack of sunlight very well. Not getting enough sunlight or Vitamin D can cause a lot of different systems, including depression. According to Healthline,. "Without enoughsun exposure, your serotonin levels can dip. Low levels of serotonin are...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Roundabout planned for Green Ridge Square Shopping Center

WALKER, Michigan — A popular shopping center in Kent County could soon look a lot different. The City of Walker is planning to replace the traffic signal in the Green Ridge Square Shopping Center off Alpine Avenue. Walker's engineer says they have considered many different ways to improve the...
WALKER, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for STEAM Along The Lakeshore May 6th

The push? Help to teach young people the benefits of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Truth be told, they all go hand in hand in some way or another. The challenge? Engaging these young minds in ways that inspire, motivate and drive them to drop the entertainment they have today....which, let's be honest...we'd have a pretty hard time putting down too compared to an Atari 2600. Add in things like Tic Tok and YouTube and the level of input to a sponge of a little mind...well, keeping as far ahead as we can to help them learn is the mission we have as adults.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Handling probation after facing a conviction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your criminal defense in the event you find yourself on the other side of the law, having someone on your side to guide you through every aspect of the courts can make all the difference. Today we have Peter and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s

Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
Community Policy