Seattle, WA

Admissions Fair

Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

Admissions Fair and Open House January 28

To help families prepare to enroll new students, learn more about option schools, and talk with staff about Seattle Public Schools (SPS) programs and services, we are hosting an informational event on Saturday, Jan. 28!

Join us to ask questions about the upcoming school year, learn more about Open Enrollment for School Choice, and the many outstanding programs and services available for SPS students.

The 2023 SPS Admissions Fair is Jan. 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the John Stanford Center, 2445 3rd Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98134.

“This annual fair is an opportunity for our schools to showcase their uniqueness,” said Faauu Manu, interim director of enrollment planning and services. The event will help families learn more about option schools and neighborhood schools.

The district offers many resources that address educational, social, cultural, and economic needs of students and families to close the gap between opportunity and achievement. Learn more about the district’s equity initiatives, special programs, enrollment and planning, transportation, advanced learning updates, and more while enjoying snacks from Culinary Services.

New students and families also can enroll for the 2023-24 school year and learn about the school choice process. Families who plan to enroll their student for the 2023-24 school year, need to bring the two proofs of address dated within past two months; parent/guardian photo ID; student birth certificate or passport (only for those enrolling in kindergarten and first grade), and student vaccination records.

For more information or for those who are unable to attend, check out the enrollment webpage, email admissions@seattleschools.org, or call 206-252-0760 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Seattle, Washington

Join the Citywide Environmental Education Advisory Council

Are you interested in investing your time and expertise to support Citywide Environmental Education programs with Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR)? We are creating a new volunteer Advisory Council and are looking for people to commit 1-2 hours per month, 8 months out of the year, with additional time spent on special projects determined by the Council.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Equity Enhanced Pandemic Response Shows Promise for Scholars

More culturally responsive scholarships, new university transfer pathways, and flexible re-entry policies integrated into the Seattle Promise experience support college success for students navigating systemic barriers. Seattle Promise applications for Fall 2023 open now through February 17. After one year of implementation, early impact data shows Seattle Promise program enhancements...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Applications for SPU’s Waste-Free Communities Matching Grant are now open!

Seattle Public Utilities is excited to announce that applications for our Waste-Free Communities Matching Grant are now open! Awards up to $40,000 are available and applications are due by March 24, 2023. Waste prevention means creating less waste so fewer materials go into the recycling, composting, and landfill. We can...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2023 Seattle Center Festál Schedule

Note: Links below will open new windows. Welcome to Seattle Center Festál 2023: a series of FREE family-friendly cultural festivals that showcase the vibrancy, diversity and richness of ethnic communities in the Pacific Northwest. The 24 community-produced festivals present a unique cultural focus, identity and heritage, and offer a...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Best of the Year | SDOT’s 2022 Highlights!

2022 was a significant year for Team SDOT. From welcoming a new Director and re-opening the West Seattle Bridge, to delivering voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle-funded projects, to returning to in-person outreach and events, and planning the future of transportation in Seattle, our team was dedicated to serving you. It’s...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Admissions Fair and SPS Open House

January 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. School and district department staff will be available to answer questions about their unique school and programs! You can also learn about the Open Enrollment and School Choice process. Learn more about new student enrollment.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation Martin Luther King, Jr. Day closures

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Citywide Lifelong Recreation & Specialized Programs. Interbay, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park and West Seattle golf courses. Amy Yee Tennis Center. Parks.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of Continental Hotel

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of Continental Hotel located at 315 Seneca Street at its meeting on February 1, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L2-80) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

SPS Suit Against Social Media Companies for Creating a Youth Mental Health Crisis

On Friday, Jan. 6, Seattle Public Schools took the first step towards holding social media companies accountable for the harm they have wreaked on the social, emotional, and mental health of its students by filing a lawsuit against the companies operating TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, SnapChat, and YouTube. Students in the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Collections Schedule

Due to the recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some customers in Seattle will be on a one-day delayed collection schedule. The delayed collections are due to a new Recology and Teamster’s labor agreement that now recognizes MLK Day as a non-service day. Seattle Public Utilities and the City of Seattle fully support recognition of this holiday and a citywide modification of solid waste collections in the future. Transfer Stations will be open this MLK Day.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites community to learn more about Licton Springs Park Comfort Station rebuild

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to learn about the Licton Springs Park comfort station/restroom replacement during an online meeting hosted by the Licton Springs Community Council. Please join us online on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Join the Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82181408500?pwd=N0QvVCtjNTE2ODgwanJDSHQ1cHVYZz09 or dial in at...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Spruce St. Mini Park Temporarily Closes for Renovation

Spruce St. Mini Park 160 21st Avenue, 98122, in Seattle’s Central District will close on January 17, 2023 for the construction of a play area and park accessibility improvements. The entire park will be closed to allow for the replacement of the aging loop trail in the lower lawn area of the park. The neighborhood is encouraged to use the Pratt Park play area, 201 20th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144,during the park closure.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

An Update on Assistance for Impacted Residents of South Park Flooding

On the mornings of December 27 and 28, the tidally influenced Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, a low-lying community which has experienced moderate flooding and sewer backups in the past. On the 27th, the extreme king tide, combined with low pressure, made for an unprecedented event.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter storm recap: How our crews rose to the challenge of major snow and ice to help Seattleites in need

From snow to ice to wild winds, the weather in the Pacific Northwest has thrown us some very chilly curveballs already this winter. Luckily, we got through it together thanks in large part to the hard work of our response crews, who worked swiftly day and night to keep key travel routes open and essential services accessible to people in need.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Cashier Robbed at Gunpoint near Magnolia Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to an armed robbery where a man was held at gunpoint for money in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West near Magnolia neighborhood. Just after 01:30 a.m., officers contacted the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business, who reported an armed man entered the store. The male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding he give him money. The victim had no money so the suspect removed the money from the register.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Preparing for King Tides January 23-25

High tides are predicted January 21-27 with King Tides in the early mornings of January 23-25. And, because it is winter in Seattle, it will probably rain too. These conditions are challenging for many of us but have serious impacts on the residents and businesses of South Park. We recently...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell and Seattle City Council Proclaim January Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Mayor Harrell joined with the Seattle City Council last week to  declare the month of January as “Human Trafficking Awareness Month,” reaffirming this Administration’s commitment to protect and empower survivors of all forms of human trafficking. The proclamation sets forward the City’s intent “to advocate for legislation and protection for survivors, to educate leaders, and to encourage public awareness and action against various forms of human trafficking.”
SEATTLE, WA

