Admissions Fair and Open House January 28

To help families prepare to enroll new students, learn more about option schools, and talk with staff about Seattle Public Schools (SPS) programs and services, we are hosting an informational event on Saturday, Jan. 28!

Join us to ask questions about the upcoming school year, learn more about Open Enrollment for School Choice, and the many outstanding programs and services available for SPS students.

The 2023 SPS Admissions Fair is Jan. 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the John Stanford Center, 2445 3rd Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98134.

“This annual fair is an opportunity for our schools to showcase their uniqueness,” said Faauu Manu, interim director of enrollment planning and services. The event will help families learn more about option schools and neighborhood schools.

The district offers many resources that address educational, social, cultural, and economic needs of students and families to close the gap between opportunity and achievement. Learn more about the district’s equity initiatives, special programs, enrollment and planning, transportation, advanced learning updates, and more while enjoying snacks from Culinary Services.

New students and families also can enroll for the 2023-24 school year and learn about the school choice process. Families who plan to enroll their student for the 2023-24 school year, need to bring the two proofs of address dated within past two months; parent/guardian photo ID; student birth certificate or passport (only for those enrolling in kindergarten and first grade), and student vaccination records.

For more information or for those who are unable to attend, check out the enrollment webpage, email admissions@seattleschools.org, or call 206-252-0760 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.