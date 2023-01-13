Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Nexo investigation is not political, Bulgarian prosecutors say
Siika Mileva, a spokesperson for Bulgaria’s chief prosecutors, has denied political motivations behind the probe against the crypto lending firm Nexo, according to local reports. The comments were made in response to claims that the investigation had a connection to the company’s political donations. Almost all cases where...
Ukraine Interior Minister Among 18 Dead in Kyiv Helicopter Crash
According to local officials, children and employees were present in the kindergarten when the helicopter crash took place.
CoinTelegraph
Bithumb ordered to pay outage damages to investors by South Korean court
The ongoing saga of the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb continues, this time with ruling from local courts. On Jan. 13, the South Korean Supreme Court finalized its ruling that the exchange must pay damages to investors over a 1.5-hour service outage on Nov. 12, 2017. According to a local news source, the damages are equivalent to $202,400 — 251.4 million in the regional currency won.
Police in George arrest suspect in Mall of America shooting
A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday, police said. Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a news conference Tuesday that the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Decatur, Georgia, by federal and state law enforcement officials. The suspect faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.
CoinTelegraph
Cross-border crypto scammers on the hit list for EU agencies
By the end of 2022, scammers shifted their focus to duping crypto investors who desperately tried to recoup their year-long losses. An international law enforcement operation led by European government agencies joined crypto entrepreneurs and businesses to curb cross-border crypto scams since July 2022, uncovering a criminal network operating through call centers.
Comments / 0