Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver buys another homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Should throwing away food be illegal in Denver?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Related
CU Boulder News & Events
CU Social Justice Summit includes array of engaging sessions, community meetups
The lineup of sessions for the Jan. 31 University of Colorado Social Justice Summit includes a welcome message from CU President Todd Saliman, a keynote by noted scholar and author Bettina L. Love and a discussion among the chancellors of the university system’s four campuses. The theme for this...
CU Boulder News & Events
From the chancellor, welcoming in the new semester
I’m thrilled to welcome you all back to campus for spring semester. And to our new and transfer students, welcome to Boulder!. We have a lot to look forward to in the next 16 weeks: engaging classes, innovative research and creative work, winter and spring sports, commencement and so much more. Here are three things I’m eagerly anticipating this spring:
CU Boulder News & Events
A Message From Dean Inniss on MLK Jr. Day
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly." Martin Luther King, Jr., "Letter from Birmingham Jail," 16 Apr. 1963, in Why We Can't Wait 77, 79 (1964).
CU Boulder News & Events
Tips for getting around campus and Boulder with ease
Whether new to campus or returning for the spring semester, you can get around campus or nearby destinations by bike, bus, on foot or other modes of transportation. CU Boulder’s Buff Buses are free shuttles connecting Main Campus to Williams Village, Bear Creek and East Campus. No pass is needed! Board any of the Buff Bus routes. Your College Pass gives you access to RTD bus and rail routes, including routes to Denver International Airport.
CU Boulder News & Events
Emergency alerts now available to employees in multiple languages
Effective immediately, current CU Boulder employees can elect to receive certain emergency and campus closure messages in Spanish, Chinese (simplified and traditional) and Hindi, making it easier for native speakers and readers of these languages to process crucial information quickly, without having to translate it. Other languages are being reviewed...
Comments / 0