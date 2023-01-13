Amarillo passes resolution to allow Ukrainian artifact and symbol displays

The Amarillo City Council passed a resolution during its Tuesday meeting by a 4-1 vote to authorize the display of Ukrainian artifacts and national symbols at city facilities.

This resolution authorizes the city manager or their designee to display these Ukrainian artifacts and symbols within applicable parameters for the length of the sister city's relationship with Dnipro or until the council rules otherwise.

Councilmember Howard Smith introduced the resolution as a way to bring public attention to Amarillo's sister city relationship with Dnipro, Ukraine. He proposed flying the Ukraine flag periodically before City Hall or the Amarillo Civic Center, to show solidarity with its sister city and encourage the public to find out more about the community.

“Our country supports Ukraine; not only Democrats but Republicans (are) sending money and equipment to them. I think it would be good to fly the flag once a week in support of our sister city," Smith said.

Councilmember Cole Stanley was the lone dissenting vote on the resolution, expressing that the city should not be involved with possibly controversial political artifacts or symbols. Stanley, who had also voted against the sister city relationship, had previously raised concerns about the agreement and its parameters for the city.

“There are many ways that we can do this; I am not against any of them except for flying a different nation’s flag in front of our publicly funded taxpayer’s buildings,” Stanley said. “For us to assume that we could raise another flag over one of our public buildings, I think, is a mistake, and that puts us in harm’s way. It's national pride that creates the risk of looking or appearing unpatriotic.”

Stanley said that he felt this measure would be too polarizing to many in the city and possibly an affront to those who served this nation.

Smith reiterated that this flag would fly in place of the city flag periodically and would not be raised above the flags for the United States or State of Texas. According to U.S. Flag Code, no flag may fly above the U.S. flag, but state flags or other national flags may fly at the same height.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said that she felt with the nation’s current commitment to supporting Ukraine, she did not find an issue with the significance of infrequently flying the sister city’s flag.

Stanley asked Smith if the Ukrainian flag flew beside the American flag in front of City Hall if would he have an issue with it, and Smith stated that he would not take issue with it. Stanley said that he felt that the resolution was too broad and that some items should be excluded.

Smith stated in the final resolution that these Ukrainian symbols or artifacts would be on display on an average of once per week to show solidarity with Amarillo's sister city.