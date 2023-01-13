ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Authorities: man who shot teenager in leg at Pearl Apartments arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man who has been connected with a shooting that sent a minor to the hospital has been arrested, according to a report from College Station police. 18-year-old J'lynne McClendon has been booked in the Brazos County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, and deadly conduct, according to jail records.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated athletic facility concerns, needs discussed at CSISD board workshop

A&M Consolidated sophomore quarterback Will Hargett shared health and safety concerns about Consol’s athletics facilities at the College Station school board’s workshop Tuesday night. Concerns listed by the two-year varsity starter included how multiple Consol student-athletes sometimes have to share the training room’s three training tables while others...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan's Texas Triangle Park becoming a business park

Sitting inside the Texas Triangle — that area of the state consisting of the three largest Texas metro centers: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio-Austin — there is room for major investments to be made in Bryan-College Station, according to Kevin Russel, the city of Bryan’s development services director.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA PRISON UNIT EMPLOYEE ARRESTED AFTER ADMITTING TO BRINGING IN CONTRABAND ITEMS

An employee at the Luther Unit near Navasota was arrested Monday, accused by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) of bringing contraband items into the facility. The TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in eight packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes and having additional contraband items in his vehicle, including two Motorola cell phones, two cartons of Newport cigarettes and two more packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Body found on top of train in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
NAVASOTA, TX

