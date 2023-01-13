ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
It's fair to wonder if Jim Harbaugh used the Broncos as leverage

Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that he will remain at the Univerity of Michigan after flirting with a return to the NFL. Harbaugh had been considered a top candidate for the Denver Broncos’ head coach opening, but he only had time for a virtual interview last week (every other candidate for the job has or will interview in person). Harbaugh’s camp also reached out to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper multiple times in recent weeks, but the Panthers never set up a formal interview.
