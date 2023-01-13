Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Jan. 14 & 15
Officer initiated activity at N Randall St, Ridgecrest. Open Garage Door. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Officer initiated activity at N Cisco St, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 00:26 INFORMATION 2301140003. Occurred on W Moyer Av. Misc Info. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 00:29 PRISONER TRANSPORT 2301140004. Occurred at City Of...
College president shares latest news with Chamber members
Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce members and guests were given a peak inside the campus of Cerro Coso Community College when President Sean Hancock shared the latest news and statistics during the chamber's January luncheon. "I am very appreciative of Cerro Coso families who went through earthquakes, Covid, weather, forest fire...
