ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

McCarthy: GOP probe of Biden docs will ensure law is "applied equally"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that the GOP will investigate President Biden's handling of classified records to ensure the law is "applied equally." Why it matters: Republicans have jumped on Biden since the White House confirmed that at least three sets of classified documents from when he was vice president were discovered in his former office and his home in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Axios

Comer: House won't investigate Trump classified docs despite Biden probe

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The refusal comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing plans last week to...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy