Deaf student’s lawsuit at center of Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a case that could make it more difficult for students with disabilities to resolve problems quickly when they’re not getting needed assistance in public schools. The question for the justices involves a federal law that guarantees disabled students...
McConnell calls on special counsels to treat Biden and Trump docs "exactly the same way"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice's special counsels to treat President Biden and former President Trump equally during the investigations into their possession of classified documents. The big picture: McConnell, who has publicly feuded with Trump for years, appeared to join GOP lawmakers...
McCarthy: GOP probe of Biden docs will ensure law is "applied equally"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that the GOP will investigate President Biden's handling of classified records to ensure the law is "applied equally." Why it matters: Republicans have jumped on Biden since the White House confirmed that at least three sets of classified documents from when he was vice president were discovered in his former office and his home in Delaware.
Comer: House won't investigate Trump classified docs despite Biden probe
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The refusal comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing plans last week to...
