Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas – River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).

The Lubbock restaurant will be among ten others from across the state offering inauguration attendees “a diverse and delicious selection of food samplings,” the press release said. River Smith’s will serve southern style catfish, coleslaw and hush puppies at the event.

“By leveraging its statewide network, the TRA is partnering with the Texas Inauguration Committee to ensure the event benefits small businesses, high school students, and the community.”

According to the press release, the Texas Restaurant Foundation and each participating ProStart school will receive a contribution from the event.

The press release stated in part, “ProStart is the Foundation’s flagship program; it is an industry-based, two-year high school culinary arts and restaurant management program that reaches over 25,000 Texas students every year.”

Additionally, the TRA will be partnering with Keep Austin Fed to “ensure surplus food is donated to the community.”

The press release said that the TRA was proud to “support local businesses, our students and educators, and the community while offering a ‘Taste of Texas’ at the 2023 Inauguration Celebration.

“We are proud to have been selected by the Inauguration Committee to showcase the diversity of restaurant offerings in the State of Texas,” shared TRA President and CEO Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. “We are especially pleased to support our community through this event by including more than 60 ProStart students, Keep Austin Fed, and the Texas Restaurant Foundation—the Association’s 501(c)(3) non-profit.”

The Texas Restaurant Foundation and each participating ProStart school will receive a contribution from the event. In addition, ProStart students will gain valuable experience by participating in this large-scale, public event. ProStart is the Foundation’s flagship program; it is an industry-based, two-year high school culinary arts and restaurant management program that reaches over 25,000 Texas students every year. Finally, the TRA is partnering with Keep Austin Fed to ensure surplus food is donated to the community.

The TRA is proud to support local businesses, our students and educators, and the community while offering a “Taste of Texas” at the 2023 Inauguration Celebration.

