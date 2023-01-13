One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

LPD said officers were called to the 1900 block of Avenue M at 5:29 a.m.

Police said David Perez, 40, was found “with a gunshot wound in his side.” Police said he was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

“Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Perez was in the back of the residence when he was shot by an unknown suspect,” a press release from LPD stated.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous, according to LPD.

