One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

LPD said officers were called to the 1900 block of Avenue M at 5:29 a.m.

Police said David Perez, 40, was found “with a gunshot wound in his side.” Police said he was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

“Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Perez was in the back of the residence when he was shot by an unknown suspect,” a press release from LPD stated.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous, according to LPD.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the identification and location of a shooting suspect in downtown Lubbock.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 1900 block of Avenue M at 5:29 a.m. on January 13 th for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound in his side. He was transported with serious injuries via ambulance to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, prompting the investigation to be turned over to Metro.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Perez was in the back of the residence when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

End of release

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

