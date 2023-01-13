Read full article on original website
Old Saginaw County fairgrounds demolition plan regains momentum, officials say
SAGINAW, MI — Political “power hitters” in Washington, D.C., are providing momentum in the nearly 20-year effort to repurpose one of the city’s most prominent eyesores, Saginaw City Hall officials said. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow as well as Congressman Dan Kildee are working with...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Pups invited to nighttime ‘romp’ at Saginaw Township park
SAGINAW, MI — The dog days of winter are upon Saginaw’s pups, with or without snow. Officials will extend the hours of operations at the dog park at the Saginaw Township-based Imerman Memorial Park on Wednesday, Jan. 18, as part of the semi-annual Dog Days Winter Romp program, organizers said.
Bay City considering higher water, lower sewer rates at Jan. 17 meeting
BAY CITY, MI — The Bay City Commission is considering proposals that would raise one utility rate while lowering another. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a public hearing and a second reading of two ordinance amendments are on the agenda that, if approved, would raise the water rate while lowering the sewer rate for Bay City utility customers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because City Hall and all city offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
Genesee Co. to host human trafficking town hall with Chris Hansen
A sting operation led by multiple Michigan Sheriff's Offices has resulted in the arrests of four men.
Flint schools schedules first community forum of 2023
FLINT, MI -- Flint Community Schools will host a community forum next month to discuss long-term vision, goals for the 2022-23 school year and updates on COVID-19-related spending. The forum is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Accelerated Learning Academy, 1602 S. Averill Ave....
wsgw.com
Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties
While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
Flint & Genesee Group launches talent attraction program
FLINT, MI - For those in need of landing a new career, consider the Flint & Genesee Group’s new program as a route you can take. Connecting employers with prospective new Genesee County residents just got easier with the launch of Make Your Move in Flint & Genesee. The...
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
WNEM
MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
New Dave & Buster's to be located in Lansing Township
Dave & Buster's will soon be building a location in the Lansing Township area. Brad Beck with the Lansing Township Planning Department said it will be located in the Eastwood Towne Center.
Bay City, county offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BAY CITY, MI - Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be on Monday, Jan. 16. Since it’s a federal holiday, banks and government offices will be closed in observance of King’s legacy as a civil rights activist and leader. All Bay City offices will be closed Monday. This...
Former Lansing City Market transformed into restaurant hub, social center
After sitting vacant for years, the former Lansing City Market is coming back to life.
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
Lansing Fire Department responds to house fire
Multiple firetrucks and emergency vehicles have been spotted on Robertson Ave in Lansing.
Single lane closures expected for sidewalk work on Liberty Bridge
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge may be back open to traffic, but there is still some work to do on the structure. Bay City Bridge Partners announced on social media that there will be intermittent single-lane closures so that crews can work on the bridge’s sidewalks.
