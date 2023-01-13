ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

5 storylines heading into the MLK Day High School Basketball Classic

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpVCy_0kE2BAEX00

Saturdays are reserved for basketball gyms. To celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Forest High School is giving Marion County high school basketball fans a chance to see four Ocala area schools live in one day.

Between the Ocala area teams are other teams from Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa and Polk County loaded with talent. Eleven state-ranked players will be in attendance, including five-star prospect Karter Knox, who has blue-blood schools begging for the Tampa Catholic standout's commitment.

Let’s break down five storylines that should convince you to buy a ticket to the MLK Day Classic for a day of competitive basketball games.

Forest keeps the Gainesville rivalry alive

Saturday night’s headliner - Forest vs. P.K. Yonge - is a signature event of the Ocala showcase. As we saw in the Kingdom of the Sun, Gainesville teams travel well. Forest has shown its gym is built for a raucous crowd after hosting a sellout MCIAC cheer tournament and packing the gym for home basketball games.

There’s nothing better than having a gym flooded with fans when two area teams battle for bragging rights. The Wildcats deliver in these venues, and so does P.K. Yonge. The point guard matchup of X’Zavion McCoy and Moses Horne should be enough to get you excited.

Add athletic players such as Tae Floyd and Isaiah Cooper really make it a party. Expect these two teams to compete with a loud crowd plastering every play with a new reaction.

Just how good does Sammie Yeanay make North Marion

The Colts have shown they can compete with the best in the county. Their losses have come from teams that need inspired performances or are the best in their area. They’ve scored by committee, preferring team ball over one player leading the way.

That may change a bit after adding high-major prospect Sammie Yeanay back into the fold. North Marion now has a player they can give the ball to in the clutch and let him work. His abilities raise the ceiling of a top-three team in the county to one that could win its district handily and make a deep run in the state playoffs.

The chemistry isn’t there for the Colts just yet. The team has practiced a few times, and Yeanay is still learning plays and his teammates. One thing is for sure - teams will game plan for the junior who holds SEC and ACC offers. The attention he draws will help his teammates find easy shots and provide more 1-on-1 opportunities.

Can West Port recover in the second half?

It’s been a rough season for the Wolf Pack. They’re 3-11 and haven’t won a game since December 20. The last few years haven’t been favorable either, with losing more games each season for the last four seasons.

Luckily, West Port is a relatively young team that can focus on development rather than a win-now mentality. The Wolf Pack lose one senior to graduation and return 14 of their 15-man roster next season.

West Port has winnable games on their schedule, including teams they’ve played earlier. The second half of the season could have a different feel if they can catch mistakes they’ve made in previous games.

The best 2024 shooting guards in the state

Set your watch for 4:30. That is when a flood of out-of-town fans will arrive at Forest High School from the Tampa Bay and Lakeland areas. Marion County fans should join them for a matchup of juniors with growing recruiting stocks.

Tampa Catholic’s Karter Knox is considered a top-flight recruit in the 2024 class. 247Sport’s fifth-ranked prospect comes off the heels of a gold medal at the U17 FIBA games during the summer.

Knox will be matched up against Victory Christian's Lorenzo "LJ: Cason, a top-15 recruit in Florida who has been on a tear. He scored 57 points, and also had 11 rebounds and 7 assists in a win against Auburndale on Jan. 5. He’s averaging 30 points per game on a near 50-40-90 (field goals-3-pointers-free-throws percentage) shooting split.

This is a must see matchup for basketball fans. Either way the game goes, there surely will be a show for spectators.

Knights on the big stage

Vanguard has a thing for big games. Any time the Knights have lined up against local rivals, they’ve overcome what seemed like a disadvantage on paper.

The Knights hung with Gainesville, who are led by 6-foot-9 Appalachian State basketball signee Josh Hayes and 18 points per game scorer Theo Stephens. Vanguard point guard D'mareon Manning exploded for 27 points and eight threes to keep Vanguard within nine of the 13-4 6A Hurricanes.

At the Kingdom of the Sun, Vanguard beat North Marion, and Manning nearly outscored North Marion’s top three scorers by himself with 24 points. Against Forest, it was a team effort that kept the one possession from creating an upset at home.

Since last week’s loss against Forest, Jemiah Jenkins has stepped up his game to push Vanguard to wins in a busy week. Saturday’s game against Santa Fe is a neighboring county rivalry that could see the rise of the Showtime Knights again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Ocala, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Vanguard High School - Ocala soccer team will have a game with Trinity Catholic High School on January 16, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
OCALA, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

David Reese, former Florida LB, announces Pac-12 commitment

David Reese is headed out West. The former Florida linebacker announced via Instagram on Sunday that he will use a 6th year of eligibility in 2023 at Cal. Reese spent 5 seasons in Gainesville but announced last month that he was entering the transfer portal. The 6-1, 238-pounder played sparingly...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
fsunews.com

Remembering Rosewood 100 Years Later

This past week, Jan. 8-14, Floridians, scholars and descendants of survivors from the Rosewood Massacre gathered together in Gainesville to remember and reflect on the 100th-year anniversary. On Jan. 1, 1923, a mob of white men in Levy county began a deadly rampage on the town of Rosewood after responding...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A retired educator remembers MLK

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ninety-four years ago civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was born in Ocala they celebrated his birthday with a march that led to a field day. “When I was coming up I, of course, had to attend an all-black school and when I did get the opportunity it was only six children, six black children that attended the school with me and that was Wyomina Park Elementary,” said Dr. Dwanette Jackson-Dilworth.
OCALA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen injured in Gainesville shooting

A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake-Sumter State College inducts new foundation board members

Angie Langley, CEO and Founder of Langley Consulting Group in Clermont, was inducted to the Lake-Sumter State College Foundation Board of Directors on Jan. 10 at the Venetian Center in Leesburg. Langley, a 25-year veteran in the Central Florida business development and government relations scene, said she looks forward to...
LEESBURG, FL
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy