Florida State

click orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls to permanently ban COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday introduced a package of proposals to permanently ban COVID-19-related restrictions, from mask requirements to medical professionals’ ability to disagree with restrictions, in Florida. The governor was joined at a news conference in Panama City Beach by U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Hang in there, Florida, 80s are just days away

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a beautiful day across Central Florida, with temperatures in the mid-70s -- after starting off in the 30s and 40s. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast behind last week’s front. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight lows early Wednesday will...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida gas prices fall, but not likely to drop more in coming days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices recently decreased, but the drop is expected to be short-lived, officials said. As of Tuesday, the average price per gallon fell 6 cents in Florida to $3.26. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. “Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

30s to start the day, but warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be very cold to start on Monday, but we are pinpointing a beautiful week across Central Florida. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, so there will be lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Big warmup coming after cold start to the week

ORLANDO, Fla – After a cold and frosty start Sunday, sunshine will once again dominate our skies. While it will be a little warmer than Saturday, highs will still struggle to climb, only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. [TRENDING: Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

FAR OUT! Viewers share photos of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a spectacular sunset launch, SpaceX sent its Falcon Heavy on a mission for the U.S. military, carrying a pair of communications satellites into orbit. Images shared on social media from Central Florida and as far away as North Carolina showed the beauty of the rocket after it blasted off from Launch Complex 39A on the Space Coast.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
click orlando

Florida man accused of lying to FBI about pledging support to ISIS

A Florida man was arrested and faces charges of lying to FBI agents about his support of the terrorist group ISIS, according to court records released earlier this month. Records show that for several months during 2020, Moad Mohamed Benkabbou had expressed support for ISIS and discussed joining the group, which is considered a foreign terrorist organization.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Are loud motorcycles, backfiring cars legal?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Are loud motorcycles and cars that backfire legal?”. [TRENDING:...

