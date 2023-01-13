Read full article on original website
Orlando veterans’ nursing home among Florida facilities with staffing problems
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Grappling with problems that began during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida veterans’ nursing homes have empty beds because of staffing shortages. Bob Asztalos, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, told a House panel Tuesday that 34 veterans have met...
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls to permanently ban COVID-19 restrictions in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday introduced a package of proposals to permanently ban COVID-19-related restrictions, from mask requirements to medical professionals’ ability to disagree with restrictions, in Florida. The governor was joined at a news conference in Panama City Beach by U.S. Rep....
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
Hang in there, Florida, 80s are just days away
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a beautiful day across Central Florida, with temperatures in the mid-70s -- after starting off in the 30s and 40s. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast behind last week’s front. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight lows early Wednesday will...
Florida gas prices fall, but not likely to drop more in coming days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices recently decreased, but the drop is expected to be short-lived, officials said. As of Tuesday, the average price per gallon fell 6 cents in Florida to $3.26. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. “Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks...
30s to start the day, but warmup on the way
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be very cold to start on Monday, but we are pinpointing a beautiful week across Central Florida. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, so there will be lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight...
‘Absolutely unbearable:’ Mount Dora residents complain about ‘permeating stench’
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Resident voiced their concerns at the Mount Dora City Hall Tuesday night regarding what they called a foul odor. Homeowners near Sullivan Ranch said the smell has been a problem for several years — and it has only gotten worse. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in...
Big warmup coming after cold start to the week
ORLANDO, Fla – After a cold and frosty start Sunday, sunshine will once again dominate our skies. While it will be a little warmer than Saturday, highs will still struggle to climb, only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. [TRENDING: Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1,...
FAR OUT! Viewers share photos of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch
ORLANDO, Fla. – With a spectacular sunset launch, SpaceX sent its Falcon Heavy on a mission for the U.S. military, carrying a pair of communications satellites into orbit. Images shared on social media from Central Florida and as far away as North Carolina showed the beauty of the rocket after it blasted off from Launch Complex 39A on the Space Coast.
Florida man accused of lying to FBI about pledging support to ISIS
A Florida man was arrested and faces charges of lying to FBI agents about his support of the terrorist group ISIS, according to court records released earlier this month. Records show that for several months during 2020, Moad Mohamed Benkabbou had expressed support for ISIS and discussed joining the group, which is considered a foreign terrorist organization.
77-year-old killed after losing control of pickup on SR-429 near South Apopka, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash on State Road 429 Sunday morning that temporarily forced the closure of all southbound lanes at mile marker 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were dispatched to the Orange County crash at 10:20 a.m. [TRENDING:...
Ask Trooper Steve: Are loud motorcycles, backfiring cars legal?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Are loud motorcycles and cars that backfire legal?”. [TRENDING:...
